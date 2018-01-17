Getty Images

IT defers to PP

A few weeks ago, a minor controversy erupted in Boston when the Celtics announced that they would be producing and airing a tribute video for Isaiah Thomas, late of Boston and currently with Cleveland, when he returns to TD Garden on Feb. 11. No problem, right? Well, that tribute would've coincided with an already planned retirement ceremony for Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who made no secret of his displeasure with the team for honoring IT on what was nominally his night. And after some heated internet takes about the whole thing, Thomas has now said he'd rather let the Truth cook on his own.

I'd like to thank the Celtics for their gracious offer to play a video tribute on Feb 11th celebrating my 3yrs in Boston. But since it appears this has caused some controversy w/ Paul Pierce's night I'd ask the Celtics instead to focus all of their attention on #34's career. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 17, 2018

Speaking as SI's third-biggest Celtics fan (behind your usual Hot Clicks provider Andy Gray and soccer editor Avi Creditor), I have to say that, as much as I love Pierce, it's a bummer that he couldn't share the spotlight with a deserving player in Thomas. I understand and respect Pierce's desire to have the night to himself, especially given everything he did for the franchise. But while IT wasn't the Truth, he was still a great and important player despite his short tenure in Boston (no pun intended), and it would've been nice to see him get recognized for his contributions. Would it really have killed Pierce to step aside for a few minutes? Either way, I'm sure the team will find an appropriate way to honor Thomas, even if another former Celtic thinks he doesn't deserve it.

Rajon Rondo was irked to hear that the Celtics would honor Isaiah Thomas on any night. "What has he done?” Rondo asked. Told that he led the Celtics to the conference finals last year, Rondo remarked, “Oh, that’s what we celebrate around here?” — Bill Doyle (@BillDoyle15) January 17, 2018

The NBA: It's mad petty!

Speaking of NBA pettiness

On Monday night, the Warriors went to Cleveland and once again beat up the Cavaliers. All good for Golden State, right? Then they went to their locker rooms and found that the Cavs had pulled a Red Auerbach on them and cut off the hot water in the showers. That's great hustle, Cleveland.

Why is the NBA so mad right now, though?

What is going on in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/uKPZ4hnAA9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2018

A night after the Clippers and Rockets had a locker-room showdown, the Magic and Timberwolves got into it on Tuesday night, this time with Orlando's Arron Afflalo and Minnesota's Nemanja Bjelica battling for scrub supremacy. And by the usual lame standards of an NBA fight, this one featured some real scrapping, with Afflalo landing some solid haymakers before Bjelica put him in a headlock. For one night at least, the NBA had the NHL beat at its own game.

Katie Muirhead is an Australian model who was part of SI Swimsuit's open casting call for this year's issue. Did she make the cut? Well, you'll just have to see for yourself next month, won't you? Either way, she's the Lovely Lady of the Day; you can check out a full gallery of her shots right here.

God bless Shaq and Charles Barkley

Shaq & Chuck’s reaction to the Clippers Rockets beef is my lifeblood. pic.twitter.com/EbMveuY4wc — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 16, 2018

Behold, the world's worst Milly Rock

Odds and Ends

Our Connor Grossman sat down for dinner with the First Couple of competitive eating ... RIP to Celtics legend and Olympian Jo Jo White ... Here are the athletes who are the same size as Donald Trump, based on his wildly dubious physical results ... Bengals fans are at it again with the charitable donations, this time sending money to Blake Bortles' cause as a thank you for knocking the Steelers out of the playoffs ... Sean Payton's "Skol" taunt during Saints-Vikings backfired in a giant way ... The former bassist for the Ataris apparently ran a real-estate scam that cost 100,000 people $27 million? ... Deadspin's Dave McKenna wrote a great goodbye to one-armed D.C. hoops legend Gary Mays ... Shouts to this dude trying to get past an airline baggage fee by wearing layer upon layer of his clothes to make his bag weigh less (though it didn't work at all) ... Your NHL All-Star Game entertainment will be Kid Rock, for some reason.

Meteor video? Meteor video!

Did you see the meteor!? How cool. Mike Austin sends this video from Southern Michigan. It lit up the sky for a few seconds! pic.twitter.com/jWx1xF6b0q — Matt Rudkin (@MattRudkinWSBT) January 17, 2018

Please make this British rapper the weatherman for every TV station

This won't make the highlight reel

Skating ain't easy, kids. Even for the pros pic.twitter.com/BafjZmHkXp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 17, 2018

Good dog? Good dog.

A pet dog named Rusty has travelled from Queensland to Snowtown in South Australia after his owners went on holiday without him. @gertiespurling7 #7News pic.twitter.com/jO3rtAZ2eY — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) January 16, 2018

It's Wednesday, y'all

We're halfway home.

