Jalen Rose Calls Paul Pierce "Petty"

Jalen Rose calling Paul Pierce petty on NBA Countdown pic.twitter.com/QUnuDHfnAn — Nick Ashooh 🤧 (@NickAshooh) January 18, 2018

I know Jon just led Hot Clicks yesterday with the Paul Pierce-Isaiah Thomas beef but I really love the honesty from Jalen Rose here. (Deadspin has a better and longer video.) I love the Rose-Pierce-McGrady-Beadle crew on ESPN's NBA pregame show, exactly because of moments like this. The guys are never afraid to speak their mind. Oh, and Isaiah liked a video of this on Instagram.

Finally, Some Good News

A blind, 13-year-old dog with cancer survived five days lost outside in Minnesota.

What a Wild Story

Amar'e Stoudemire was on Desus & Mero and shared a crazy story about a teammate choking out another teammate in the locker room right before a game.

Can I Plug My Own Thing Here?

I was on Richard Deitsch’s podcast to talk about being young—way younger than Andy—and working in sports media.

The Twitter Experience

me when i make a post on here pic.twitter.com/DHTfL038Kx — jesse farrar (@BronzeHammer) January 16, 2018

Philly Fans, Man

That would be awesome 👇 pic.twitter.com/dojB8dhVqh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2018

POLICE: in case of a super bowl victory your storefront may be destroyed

PHILLY STORE OWNERS: ok

POLICE: in case of a super bowl loss your storefront will absolutely be destroyed

PHILLY STORE OWNERS: oh. — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) January 17, 2018

Major Flex

The way Kanye is holding this computer is the richest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. pic.twitter.com/clIqy6gKua — OMG, LaJethro (@LaJethroJenkins) January 18, 2018

Odds & Ends

The coolest new trend is football fans donating to charity's backed by opposing players. ... Have you tried this Google app that matches your face to a classical painting? ... Nintendo's newest product is a $70 piece of cardboard. ... This minor-league hockey game was played in a totally empty arena. ... Scary moment for Bulls guard Kris Dunn, who knocked his teeth out falling down face-first. ..... Will Wikipedia recognize UCF's "national championship"?

College Kids Are Truly the Future of America

i carried around a wii remote today when i went to a frat party pic.twitter.com/3olFk0Qhn1 — anna g (@annakathh) January 16, 2018

Ice is Cool

This Guy Took a Helicopter to the Top of a Mountain to Go Skiing and Then...

(NSFW language.)

A Good Song

