Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Liza Golden; Jalen Rose Calls Out Paul Pierce Over Isaiah Thomas Flap

The Rose-Pierce-McGrady-Beadle crew on ESPN's NBA pregame show makes for some great moments, especially after the Paul Pierce-Isaiah Thomas beef.

By Dan Gartland
January 18, 2018

Jalen Rose Calls Paul Pierce "Petty"

I know Jon just led Hot Clicks yesterday with the Paul Pierce-Isaiah Thomas beef but I really love the honesty from Jalen Rose here. (Deadspin has a better and longer video.) I love the Rose-Pierce-McGrady-Beadle crew on ESPN's NBA pregame show, exactly because of moments like this. The guys are never afraid to speak their mind. Oh, and Isaiah liked a video of this on Instagram

Finally, Some Good News

A blind, 13-year-old dog with cancer survived five days lost outside in Minnesota

What a Wild Story

Amar'e Stoudemire was on Desus & Mero and shared a crazy story about a teammate choking out another teammate in the locker room right before a game.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Liza Golden: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
@lizagoldenreal/Instagram
@lizagoldenreal/Instagram
@lizagoldenreal/Instagram
IMG Models
@lizagoldenreal/Instagram
@lizagoldenreal/Instagram
IMG Models
@lizagoldenreal/Instagram
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
1 of 20

Liza Golden is... wait for it... a model vying to be featured in the SI Swimsuit issue. What are the odds? (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Can I Plug My Own Thing Here? 

I was on Richard Deitsch’s podcast to talk about being young—way younger than Andy—and working in sports media. 

The Twitter Experience

Philly Fans, Man

Major Flex

Odds & Ends

The coolest new trend is football fans donating to charity's backed by opposing players. ... Have you tried this Google app that matches your face to a classical painting? ... Nintendo's newest product is a $70 piece of cardboard. ... This minor-league hockey game was played in a totally empty arena. ... Scary moment for Bulls guard Kris Dunn, who knocked his teeth out falling down face-first. ..... Will Wikipedia recognize UCF's "national championship"?

College Kids Are Truly the Future of America

Ice is Cool

This Guy Took a Helicopter to the Top of a Mountain to Go Skiing and Then...

(NSFW language.)

A Good Song

More Extra Mustard

