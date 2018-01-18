Traina Thoughts: Gregg Popovich Has No Use For Lame NBA "Fights"

Gregg Popovich: "NBA fights are the silliest thing I've ever seen."

By Jimmy Traina
January 18, 2018

1. As you know, Gregg Popovich has opinions and he's never afraid to share them. Popovich usually draws attention these days for this thoughts on politics and the current state of our government. Last night, though, he took on the subject of NBA fights. To say the Spurs coach is not impressed by them would be an understatement. In his words, they are "the silliest, namby pambiest thing I've ever seen." Watch his funny assessment and imitation below.

2. FOX Sports play-by-play man Joe Buck and Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph are the guests on this week's "Off The Board" podcast. Buck discusses his broadcasting philosophy, mentioning point spreads on air, dealing with haters, why Twitter is bad for him and much more. Rudolph talks about Sunday's insane win against the Saints, what it would be like to play the Super Bowl in his own stadium and more. You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

3. I have no idea why Stephen Curry would waste time responding to people on Twitter, but he did after this play last night.

4. Now this is a much better use of an athlete (Bills running back, LeSean McCoy) using their time to respond to a tweet.

5. Not an "Onion" story: Matt Barnes is boycotting McDonald's because Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, was left off the McDonald's All-American game.

6. "Good Morning Football's" Kyle Brandt gave the Eagles a pep talk for the ages on yesterday's show. The dude seems crazy enough to actually be a football coach.

7. Gronk is just making up phrases these days. I'm gonna guess he meant "bonkers," but who knows.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: Great news: Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler will call the action for "Monday Night Raw's" 25th anniversary show this week.

