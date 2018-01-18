1. As you know, Gregg Popovich has opinions and he's never afraid to share them. Popovich usually draws attention these days for this thoughts on politics and the current state of our government. Last night, though, he took on the subject of NBA fights. To say the Spurs coach is not impressed by them would be an understatement. In his words, they are "the silliest, namby pambiest thing I've ever seen." Watch his funny assessment and imitation below.

2. FOX Sports play-by-play man Joe Buck and Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph are the guests on this week's "Off The Board" podcast. Buck discusses his broadcasting philosophy, mentioning point spreads on air, dealing with haters, why Twitter is bad for him and much more. Rudolph talks about Sunday's insane win against the Saints, what it would be like to play the Super Bowl in his own stadium and more. You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

3. I have no idea why Stephen Curry would waste time responding to people on Twitter, but he did after this play last night.

Steph Curry is big mad 😂 pic.twitter.com/BgqaZQSiZp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2018

Uhhh. 0.1 seconds on the clock. Pretty smart way to end the Quarter if you ask me. But what do I know? I’d tell the kids to do the same thing. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 18, 2018

4. Now this is a much better use of an athlete (Bills running back, LeSean McCoy) using their time to respond to a tweet.

Come on let me keep my lil coins sir https://t.co/MCuJMlYzFe — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) January 18, 2018

LeSean McCoy's $8.9M cap hit w/ the #Bills in 2018 is $2M more than any other running back currently under contract. https://t.co/H8txy7Ss8m — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 18, 2018

5. Not an "Onion" story: Matt Barnes is boycotting McDonald's because Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, was left off the McDonald's All-American game.

6. "Good Morning Football's" Kyle Brandt gave the Eagles a pep talk for the ages on yesterday's show. The dude seems crazy enough to actually be a football coach.

Allen Iverson, @KevinHart4real and the British surrender at Yorktown. @KyleBrandt says believing in the @Eagles is believing in America for his #Underappreciated pic.twitter.com/XbBH9BRrip — GMFB (@gmfb) January 17, 2018

7. Gronk is just making up phrases these days. I'm gonna guess he meant "bonkers," but who knows.

#Patriots fans know how to get loud @GilletteStadium. Or as Gronk puts it -- 'Going Bazooka' pic.twitter.com/9YQhoTvBJ0 — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) January 17, 2018

BONUS ITEM: Great news: Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler will call the action for "Monday Night Raw's" 25th anniversary show this week.