1. Whether you love or hate Kim Kardashian, you have to give credit where credit is due. The reality star unleashed quite a Twitter shot at Lamar Odom after the former NBA player took at shot at Kim's sister, Khole over her affinity for NBA players.

During a recent interview, Odom revealed when he know his marriage with Khloe, who is now in a relationship with the Cavs' Tristian Thompson, was over.

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over,” Odom said. “When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

Kim was having none of it and threw this social media grendate at Odom:

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Well done.

2. The first two minutes of Bill Belichick's Friday press conference, in which he was repeatedly asked about Tom Brady's hand injury and then Jimmy Garoppolo was vintage Belichick. The level of miserableness he exuded was impressive, even for him.

#Patriots head coach Bill Belichick live press conference: https://t.co/T7ccfzROHI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 19, 2018

3. For all the superhuman things he does on the court, LeBron James' passing might be the most impressive part of his game. Last night, he pulled off this move in a win over the Magic.

#LeBronJames goes behind his back and through the opening to find Dwyane Wade!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/3A6bS7jKkL — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2018

4. The WWE is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw with this awesome photo gallery of current superstars playing the role of past superstars in memorable moments from the show's history.

5. SI.com also has you covered with Monday Night Raw anniversary content. Here are the 20 most legendary moments during the show's lengthy run. And here are seven of the most outrageous storylines we've seen on Raw.

6. I'm not sure how this is supposed to help you hit a baseball, but as a Yankees fan, I'm not going to question anything Giancarlo Stanton does.

7. FOX Sports play-by-play man Joe Buck and Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph are the guests on this week's "Off The Board" podcast. Buck discusses his broadcasting philosophy, mentioning point spreads on air, dealing with haters, why Twitter is bad for him and much more. Rudolph talks about Sunday's insane win against the Saints, what it would be like to play the Super Bowl in his own stadium and providing his teammates with 250 pounds of ribs from TGI Fridays. You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: Went 2-1-1 in the Divisional round after going 3-1 in the Wild-Card round. The picks for the Conference title games: Patriots -7.5 and Vikings -3.