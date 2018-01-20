Getty Images

Pita is back!

Remember Pita Taufatofua, the shirtless Tongan flag-bear from the Rio Olympics? In the last year, he somehow learned how to ski and qualified for the cross-country event at next month’s Winter Olympics.

Raisman, Wieber speak

Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber both appeared in court on Friday during the fourth day of Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing and delivered impassioned testimonies. And here are four key sports law implications of the Nassar scandal.

Championship Weekend

Ranking the 52 best players remaining in the NFL playoffs, here’s everything you need to know about Tom Brady’s hand injury. Former Jaguars’ great Tony Boselli praises Blake Bortles and says they will not be intimidate by Pats.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Olivia Culpo: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 of 20 Advertisement

Your Weekend LLOD is the lovely Olivia Culpo who is now officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Epic match

Even non-tennis fans can appreciate the unbelievable third-round match between Simona Halep and Lauren Davis.

No deal, no hoops

The government shutdown led to the cancellation of the Air Force basketball game ... FIVE hours before tipoff.

Never know when you’ll encounter a flaming net

These Argentine goalkeeping drills are as useless as they are absurd https://t.co/DStSlFrrTL — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 20, 2018

Love that logo

Ollie on the hot seat?

Security just confiscated Peter Satonick’s sign here at the XL Center in Hartford. No. 1 Villanova at UConn. Noon. pic.twitter.com/OKbFqcGz3G — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 20, 2018

Odds and Ends

The craziest game endings in the NFL this season ... Terrell Owens torched Jason Garrett in a Twitter rant ... 8 college basketball coaches on the hot seat ... Heat forward and MMA fighter James Johnson evaluated the recent NBA fights ... A new species of wasp was named after Ichiro Suzuki ... HBO released the first trailer for the Joe Paterno movie.

Holy crap

This kid’s under 13, but his composure level is . #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/sVDHltrbpo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2018

He’s 15 years old. 15!

#SCtop10 #1 2020 player Jalen Green of SJM with no regard for human life pic.twitter.com/O6PXSGR0dJ — Andrew Story ⁶ (@ovoStory) January 20, 2018

Don’t don’t bother Luke

Here’s a random one for you: Saturday is the 31st birthday of Evan Peters, who is best known for roles in American Horror Story and X-Men. But to me he’ll always be Luke Cooper, whom you don’t don’t bother.

