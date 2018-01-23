1. If Chris Long isn't one of your favorite athletes in all of sports by now, you're doing things wrong.

You already know that Long has donated his entire salary for this season to various charities. He's shown that you can support the military AND players who choose to protest during the national anthem. He's shown that he will not be used as a pawn to make Colin Kaepernick look bad.

All this while also being a beast on the field.

When you pressure and get to Keenum inside the pocket, he throws lollipops. Chris Long brought the heat and Patrick Robinson just took one of those lollipops 50 yards to the house!! pic.twitter.com/FmepauElzD — The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) January 22, 2018

Long is not resting on his laurels, though. He's the man behind the Eagles' postseason dog masks and even tried to drink a beer while wearing one last Sunday.

As if all this isn't enough to convince you that Long deserves nothing but a massive amount of respect, he's now taking on the NFL's greediness. The league is trying to capitalize on the Eagles' dog mask craze by selling shirts.

Hey @JOEL9ONE, we think this shirt will go really well with your mask 😉



And if other @Eagles fans want this 🐶 shirt you can get it here https://t.co/pap41Zwlfj pic.twitter.com/E6EyKwPk2K — Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) January 22, 2018

But Long made it clear the league should not be profiting off this fun gimmick.

Hey @NFL you should donate the proceeds to charity like we did. https://t.co/558hiJ9i4y — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2018

Chris Long = hero.

2. LeBron James is expected to hit the 30,000-point milestone tonight. He earned congratulations this morning on Instagram from LeBron James.

3. Kobe Bryant is now an Academy Awards nominee. His film, Dear Basketball, has been nominated for Best Animated Short Film. The NBA legend was overwhelmed by the honor.

What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/M2joyk9D1V — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 23, 2018

4. Rick Carlise pulled zero punches after Salah Mejri got ejected last night.

Rick Carlisle to Salah Mejri after getting ejected: "You have two f--king points, get the f--k outta here." 😂 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/6UyhpcIrtM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2018

5. The Rock and Roger Federer have been engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth over the past week and it culminated last night with Roger doing an imitation of The Rock following his Australian Open win.

6. If Mel Kiper is a man of his word, he'll be retiring this year after a horrible prediction in 2010.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date in 1984, Hulk Hogan won the WWF title from the Iron Shiek and Hulkamania was born.

BONUS ITEM: To say Raw 25 last night was a huge disappointment would be an understatement. Way too much air time for the current superstars and current storylines and not enough of all the past legends who were advertised for the show.