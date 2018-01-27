Enes Kanter and Jared Dudley got into it, Super Bowl prop bets, plus we welcome the lovely Charlie Austin.
Prop Bets are out of control
Jimmy Traina sorted through the 948 -- 948! -- prop bets for the Super Bowl and analyzed some of the most intriguing, including some cross-sport bets like Kevin Durant’s points on Sunday vs. Tom Brady’s completions.
My new favorite team
An ECHL team, the Cincinnati Cyclones, are honoring The Mighty Ducks in epic fashion. They’re wearing all three Mighty Ducks jerseys on Saturday night, changing them at intermission.
Michigan State fallout
An ESPN report revealed widespread misconduct at Michigan State that went beyond their connections to Larry Nassar.Who else may follow the president and AD out the door?
Lovely Lady of the Day
Your Weekend LLOD is Charlie Austin, an Australian model who dropped by for an SI Swimsuit Casting Call earlier this winter (Click here for full-sized gallery)
Shot of the Year candidate
This Illinois high schooler nailed a game-winning three-quarter-court shot on Friday night.
Dudley vs. Kanter
Jared Dudley was ruthlessly fat-shamed by Enes Kanter.
ICYMI: One of the funniest stories of the year
This Preds fan flew to Nashville for a game against the Devils that was being played in Newark https://t.co/EF1uBE7P1Z— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 27, 2018
Um....what?
Curl and dry please, (1935). pic.twitter.com/X8kovKbf8K— ClassicPics (@History_Pics) January 23, 2018
I’m in love with this picture
Can’t wait for this
The first full trailer for HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary was released by the premium network, along with an April 10 release date https://t.co/Ja5psN2oQu pic.twitter.com/9Uh9XG67j8— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 27, 2018
Odds and Ends
What would happen if LeBron requested a trade before the end of the season? ... 20 best Super Bowl commercials of all time ... A silly number of NBA scouts will watch Trae Young vs. Collin Sexton this weekend ... 10 best Super Bowl performances by QBs ... Updated 2018 NBA Mock Draft … Garoppolo will get paid more for the Patriots’ Super Bowl appearance than Tom Brady ... Quiz: How many 2017 NFL Draft 1st Round picks do you remember?
Parkour is alive and well
PARKOUR (via r/sports) pic.twitter.com/PDiIbEadZe— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 27, 2018
Oh my heavens
Romeo Langford @yeahyeah_22 just did this: pic.twitter.com/nrLohmxc0q— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) January 27, 2018
You knew I would include this
