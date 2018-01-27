Prop Bets are out of control

Jimmy Traina sorted through the 948 -- 948! -- prop bets for the Super Bowl and analyzed some of the most intriguing, including some cross-sport bets like Kevin Durant’s points on Sunday vs. Tom Brady’s completions.

My new favorite team

An ECHL team, the Cincinnati Cyclones, are honoring The Mighty Ducks in epic fashion. They’re wearing all three Mighty Ducks jerseys on Saturday night, changing them at intermission.

Michigan State fallout

An ESPN report revealed widespread misconduct at Michigan State that went beyond their connections to Larry Nassar.Who else may follow the president and AD out the door?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Charlie Austin: Lovely Lady of the Day Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin Courtesy of Charlie Austin 1 of 26 Advertisement

Your Weekend LLOD is Charlie Austin, an Australian model who dropped by for an SI Swimsuit Casting Call earlier this winter (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Shot of the Year candidate

This Illinois high schooler nailed a game-winning three-quarter-court shot on Friday night.

Dudley vs. Kanter

Jared Dudley was ruthlessly fat-shamed by Enes Kanter.

ICYMI: One of the funniest stories of the year

This Preds fan flew to Nashville for a game against the Devils that was being played in Newark https://t.co/EF1uBE7P1Z — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 27, 2018

Can’t wait for this

The first full trailer for HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary was released by the premium network, along with an April 10 release date https://t.co/Ja5psN2oQu pic.twitter.com/9Uh9XG67j8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 27, 2018

Odds and Ends

What would happen if LeBron requested a trade before the end of the season? ... 20 best Super Bowl commercials of all time ... A silly number of NBA scouts will watch Trae Young vs. Collin Sexton this weekend ... 10 best Super Bowl performances by QBs ... Updated 2018 NBA Mock Draft … Garoppolo will get paid more for the Patriots’ Super Bowl appearance than Tom Brady ... Quiz: How many 2017 NFL Draft 1st Round picks do you remember?

