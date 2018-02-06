Dirk Nowitkzi Nowitzki hits a milestone

Congrats to Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, who has now played over 50,000 minutes of NBA basketball. But that's not all! He also became the latest member of the "Misspelled Jersey Club", joining the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Troy Tulowitzki and the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team. But seriously, this is a great achievement, and if you haven't read Chris Ballard's excellent profile of Nowitzki, do so now.

Leftover Super Bowl items

Cris Collinsworth had a horrible game behind the mike ... Rob Gronkowski's house was burglarized during the Super Bowl ... A bunch of Eagles fans accidentally visited one of Minnesota's top gay bars ... Ranking every Super Bowl Halftime Show (Justin Timberlake didn't do so well) ... Speaking of, JT was definitely using a Prince hologram until Twitter told him otherwise ... Gisele used the loss as a teaching moment for her kids ... Antonio Brown offered Tom Brady some offseason receiving lessons ... This 87-year-old waited nearly 40 years to drink his celebratory champagne ... Gisele posted a nice message of congratulations to the Eagles after the game ... Safe to say not everyone believed in Nick Foles.

This can't be good

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics are off to a great start as 1,200 security staffers have been sent home after a Norovirus outbreak.

CJ Franco: Lovely Lady of the Day Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Courtesy of 917pr.com Eric Snyder Photography Courtesy of 917pr.com Eric Snyder Photography Getty Images Eric Snyder Photography Courtesy of 917pr.com Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com Eric Snyder Photography Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography Eric Snyder Photography 1 of 35 Advertisement

Got an email from photographer Eric Snyder. He was just in Hawaii with CJ Franco and asked if I wanted the photos for Hot Clicks. Ummmm, yes. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Top 10 staircases of 2017

This link is two months old but cool staircase content has no expiration date.

TIL: McDonald's french fries can cure baldness

Also, they taste really good.

Early Bird Saves Some Money

Since there's about one week until Valentine’s Day, we’re starting our gifting reminders early. Those who plan ahead will be rewarded: Flower retailer Bouqs is offering 15% off all Valentine’s Day bouquets and arrangements using the code XO15XO until Feb. 7. Bouqs uses farm-fresh flowers and puts a contemporary take on bouquets so you’ll find more than standard roses here. We like these insane red sunflowers from California, these colorful tulips and this “Unforgettable” arrangement from Colombia.

Wild day on the Stock Market

Had a rough day?

Mark Zuckerberg lost $3.6 billion today.

Jeff Bezos lost $3.2 billion.

Google's founders lost $2.3 billion, each.

Bill Gates lost $2.2 billion.

(Source: Bloomberg) — scott budman (@scottbudman) February 5, 2018

​

I want one of these jerseys

Jerseys that Jerry would be proud of.@GratefulDead night is this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/aN6UMLZ0eZ — Kalamazoo Wings (@KalamazooWings) February 5, 2018

Odds & Ends

The great Samantha Hoopes is returning to SI Swimsuit in 2018 ... Here's why people are calling for a boycott of HQ Trivia ... Blake Griffin has the Pistons playing really well ... The worst NBA players right now ... Raven-Symone is not a fan of Jay-Z ... Bummed about the death of John Mahoney, my favorite member of the Crane family ... This heart-shaped box of weed is the perfect Valentine's Day gift​ ... A woman who won $560 million in Powerball is suing to remain anonymous ... Kobe Bryant spent some quality time with Hollywood's elite.

Rangers sign Bartolo Colon. Everyone is excited!

Slightly happy about Eagles victory

Robin Lopez loses it

R.I.P. John Mahoney

Proof

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.