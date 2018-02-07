Mi gente! Welcome to La Palabra, SI's weekly column delivering the web's best content with a Latino perspective. Sports, pop culture, movies, TV, music, food, travel...you name it. Send tips to luis.echegaray@simail.com or mándame un Tweet.

We need a Latino Black Panther

If you're anything like me, you're counting the hours until you can watch Black Panther. The much-anticipated movie tells the story of T’Challa (a.k.a. Black Panther) as he returns to his African nation of Wakanda, ready to claim his place as King. Jamil Smith wrote a fantastic piece for TIME on the movie's cultural importance and what it means for people of color.

This right here: pic.twitter.com/pLifZnuDto — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) February 8, 2018

I believe US-Latinos need a movie like this. We need more representation in general. As Smith says in the piece, the power of Black Panther is that it's a form of social defiance, and "its themes challenge institutional bias, its characters take unsubtle digs at oppressors, and its narrative includes prismatic perspectives on black life and tradition."

At a time when the White House's chief of staff marginalizes DREAMers by calling those affected "too lazy" to apply for the program, and the continued attack on Hispanic immigrants, we need a hero to rise...even a fictional one!

Give me a few months and I'll write a script for you guys. Also, feel free to reach out if you want to help.

Lupita and Black Panther

From an entertainment perspective, there are too many reasons why I can't wait to watch this movie...but mainly I can't wait to see Lupita Nyong'o do her thing. I love her work and what she represents.

Did you know she was born in Mexico City and holds Mexico close to her heart, considering herself Mexi-Kenyan? Here she is talking to CNN Español back in 2014 as she discusses (in Spanish) her love for Mexican culture and her need to eat carne asada tacos before every red carpet.

Also, Kendrick Lamar released his Black Panther album today. Let me know what y'all think!

Caribbean Series

Boricua! Puerto Rico won its second straight Caribbean Series title, beating the Dominican Republic 9-4 on Thursday night. My homegirl Marly Rivera from ESPN was there reporting the entire series and getting some great videos from the Caguas Criollos.

Dale, Carlitos

Speaking of Puerto Rico, Carlos Beltran is not going to the White House with the Astros, given the lack of support and respect Trump's presidency has given to Puerto Rico. "There's a lot of people disappointed that we haven't gotten the same benefits as Texas and Florida, which were devastated by Hurricane Harvey," Beltran said, "The fact that we haven't gotten those, it's disappointing it happened. But at the end of the day, as a Puerto Rican and as an athlete, I'm doing the best I can to provide help to the people in need."

Messi and Antonella name their son

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo announced the name of their baby via Instagram....and are you ready? It's Ciro. Ciro Messi. Are you guys feeling it? I kinda like it, he sounds like a Roman general.

Messi announces that his third son will be named Ciro. Cute ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jQL98f1U0P — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 6, 2018

Adios, Willy

On Wednesday, Willy Hernangomez was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. I had the pleasure of spending some time with Willy for our new project here at Sports Illustrated.

Here's a teaser for the episode, which is basically a series of interviews that focus on sports, culture and food.

2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists

The usual suspects lead the way as J Balvin and Skakira have 12 nominations while Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Ozuna all have 10. The awards ceremony airs live April 26 on Telemundo from Las Vegas.

Additionally, Balvin and many of these artists are playing live on Friday evening at Radio City Music Hall.

Some more World Cup shirts

Nigeria's is ridiculous while we think England's warmup better the home kit. Thoughts?

Still...nothing beats Peru. Just sayin'

Let's give it up one more time...

...for Cardi B's performance in Amazon's Alexa Super Bowl commercial:

Song for the weekend

