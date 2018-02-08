Tim Tebow, who is headed to spring training next week with the New York Mets, and is currently promoting Purina Pro Plan's $1 million Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Bracket Challenge, joined the latest episode of SI.com's "Off The Board" podcast.

With Vince McMahon recently announcing the return of the XFL, Tebow was asked about possibly joining the league.

SI.com: When Vince McMahon announced the return of the XFL, everyone on Twitter wanted you and Johnny Manziel in the league. Were you aware of that?

Tebow: I’ve had a lot of people ask me about it, but I didn’t know those were the two things on Twitter. I can’t say I follow it that closely.

SI.com: On his conference call, McMahon said you’d be welcome in the league. Have you thought about seeing what happens when that league launches?

Tebow: That’s very nice of him, but 2020 is a long way from now. I’m focused on today, I’m focused on spring training and a lot of things before that. I’m not even close to thinking about that right now.

SI.com: So that’s not a "no" or a "yes."

Tebow: What if it’s a “I have no idea?" That’s in 2020 and I’m super excited about baseball.

While Tebow wouldn't give a definitive answer on the XFL, he was fully confident he could work with Vince McMahon on something else.

SI.com: Are you or have you ever been a WWE fan?

Tebow: I didn’t watch it that much when I was young, but as I got older, I became friends with some of the guys and watched them and some of the stuff is they have to do is actually really hard and some of them are pretty talented and also good actors, as well. I have respect for what they do.

SI.com: Favorite wrestlers?

Tebow: Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesnar.

SI.com: If Vince wanted you to make an appearance on Monday Night Raw, do you think you could cut a good promo?

Tebow: Oh, I think I good cut a good promo. I think we could do something fun.

In addition to the XFL, Tebow also discussed his baseball career, Super Bowl 52 and much more.