1. Since this is the dead period in sports, little things become big things because we don't have much to talk about. Case in point: Last night, Steve Kerr let his players run the timeouts during the Warriors' game against the Suns. Kerr explained after the game that he felt like he wasn't getting through to his team lately, hence the unusual move.

Steve Kerr on why he let his players coach tonight’s game against Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/TpEyvl9DoY — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 13, 2018

Immediately, the "disrespect" debate started. However, the debate shouldn't even take place because Suns coach Jay Triano said he was not offended in any way. In fact, Triano said he didn't even know Golden State players were running the timeouts.

VIDEO: #Suns' Triano on Steve Kerr: He explained that it wasn't (disrespectful) pic.twitter.com/kgxnLwW0uO — azcentral (@azcentral) February 13, 2018

2. Joel Embiid added to his legend yesterday by saying he has no use for burner social media accounts because he's "a savage."

3. Speaking of excellent people on Twitter, Eagles defensive end Chris Long is never afraid to stir the pot.

Presented without comment pic.twitter.com/RmMvNjWs9k — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 13, 2018

4. DeShaun Watston told J.J. Watt his favorite Winter Olympics sport is "cycling." Then he tried to cover up by saying he meant curling, but that didn't go well, either.

DeShaun Watson = not a Winter Olympics expert. pic.twitter.com/AK3SDs4I7a — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 13, 2018

5. Today is the anniversary of Marvin Gaye's memorable performance of the national anthem at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game. The Undefeated has a great story about the superstar's iconic rendition.

6. Tom Brady is apparently a big Lil Wayne fan.

7. There's actually a new three-part podcast about Oprah Winfrey's famous car giveaway episode. I originally scoffed when I saw this news but after reading about what producers had to deal with before and after the show aired, it actually sounds interesting.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: I just finished listening to the Something To Wrestle With episode on The Rockers. We've all seen the GIF of Shawn Michaels turning on Marty Jannetty a million times, but if you haven't watched the full video in a while, you should. What a performance by Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon.

IN CLOSING: After Johnny Manziel's tour yesterday, some people said they were not rooting for him. I don't understand this logic at all. Why wouldn't you want a guy to get his life together?