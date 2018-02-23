Watch: Harlem Globetrotters Pay a Special Visit to High School Player With Down Syndrome

New Jersey high school student Kate Spadaro is having a good week. 

By Dan Gartland
February 23, 2018

Kate Spadaro, a senior at Camden Catholic High School in New Jersey, is having a pretty good couple of weeks. 

Kate, who has Down syndrome and manages the school’s girl’s basketball team, scored her first career points during a game last Wednesday. That caught the eye of the Harlem Globetrotters, who paid her a visit this week and surprised her and her teammates with tickets to the Globetrotters game in Philadelphia on March 4. 

As you could probably tell, Kate’s teammates love having her around. 

“She is literally the light of our team, if we need a pick-me-up, we look at Kate, she’s always clapping, always cheering for us,” leading scorer Kate Deutsch told Philly.com. “So it was just awesome to be there for her on that night because she has always been there for us.”

