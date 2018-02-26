1. Over the weekend, I received this tweet from the NFL Network's Rich Eisen.

Are you aware that most @Yankees fans hate the calls that @JohnSterling660 make? — Crazy Otto (@CrazyOtto4) February 23, 2018

If you follow me on Twitter, as Eisen does, you probably know that I am an unabashed John Sterling fan. The voice of the New York Yankees is pure entertainment. He's also a polarizing figure. You either love him or hate him. There is no in-between with the man nicknamed "Pa Pinstripe," because he comes across as a fatherly figure to Yankees players and fans.

But I'm not here today to defend my stance on Sterling. You either get him or you don't. You either appreciate his over-the-top, truly authentic performances on a day-to-day basis, or you get hung up on him making an incorrect call here and there.

What am I here for, though, is to highlight a truly remarkable stat that even his haters have to respect.

This upcoming season will be Sterling's 30th straight year calling Yankees games on the radio. For the past 29 seasons, Sterling, who turns 80 in July, has not missed one inning. According to my fuzzy math, that's 162 games times 27 full seasons, which equals 4,536 games. Add in 113 games from the strike-shortened 1994 season and 144 games from the 1995 strike-shortened season and that makes 4,793 games. Now add in another 166 playoff games over that time span and you're up to 4,959 games.

One more tidbit: Since 2005 when Suzyn Waldman became Sterling's partner in the Yankees' radio booth, Sterling has handled all the play-by-play duties. So he has called every single inning of Yankees baseball since 2005.

Haters will hate, but if you're being fair, you have to admit that Sterling has had an amazing run.

Lou Gehrig is not the Yankees' only Iron Man.

2. Mets outfielder Tim Tebow was injured over the weekend when he ran over a sprinkler head. This was a layup for Twitter jokesters.

I guess he tried to walk on water. pic.twitter.com/ohBoCOHXp4 — JosABank (@theJoshBanks) February 26, 2018

So you're saying Tim Tebow...couldn't walk on water? https://t.co/r9jSMTzQda — Phil (@AbernathyPhil) February 26, 2018

Come on Jerry , nothing serious. I am shocked about Tebow. He can walk on water but not over a sprinkler. — Frank Armstrong (@FrankAr55210849) February 26, 2018

Tebow can walk on water.



Sprinkler heads? Not so much. — Mets In Stitches (@MetsStitches) February 25, 2018

So he CAN’T walk on water? https://t.co/EfDhawzzzw — Rob Connett (@RobConnett1) February 26, 2018

3. I'm going to do something that is against Internet law. I'm not proud of this, but I have no choice, I have to take a small shot at Bill Walton. I love Bill Walton. Just like Sterling, he provides endless entertainment on a regular basis. Having said that, you can't take basketball or any sport this seriously. College basketball being corrupt should not be the low point of any human being's life.

"This goes against everything I believe in and try to live for. Morally, ethically and legally." - Bill Walton on Arizona scandal pic.twitter.com/xFS8agTJOG — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) February 25, 2018

4. Joey Votto is on quite a roll this spring. Last week, he talked about "getting fat," and this weekend he gave a must-see in-game interview in which he taunted Reds broadcaster, Jim Day.

5. I read this tweet about 10 times over the weekend and the thought of "Philosophical Gronk" is still wrecking my mind.

Forseee your own future, control your own temptations, and your destiny will be not just be reached, it will just be starting. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 24, 2018

6. Cam Newton would be proud of DeShaun Waton's effort with this outfit.

7. If you enjoy live newscasts going completely off the rails, this one is for you.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Ronda Rousey is a big zzzz for me. Here is when guest-star publicity stunts worked in perfect ways for the WWE.

IN CLOSING: I can't wait to see the crowd lose their minds at WrestleMania when Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar for the WWE title.