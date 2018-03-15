Let's call him Johnny Marriage.
Johnny Manziel gets hitched
Let's call him Johnny Marriage. The controversial Heisman Award winner got married to girlfriend Bre Tiesi in a private ceremony in California. Since the couple got engaged in March 2017, Manziel has seemingly gotten his life back on track while hoping for another shot in the NFL. Tiesi celebrated by lying on a Miami beach in a thong bikini.
The 10 best sports documentaries you've never heard of
From competitive cup stacking the The Iron Sheik, here are the 10 best documentaries you might not know about.
The best NFL players who spent their career on bad teams
In honor of Joe Thomas, who announced his retirement yesterday, and his years of misery in Cleveland.
Rachel Rogers is my new favorite Australian model and should be yours too. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
Susan Sarandon won't stop grunting
I know the NHL is desperate to get some mainstream attention but maybe having a "celebrity superfan" do commentary isn't the best way of doing so. Case in point: Susan Sarandon, whose analysis during last night's Rangers-Penguins game seemed to infuriate fans.
More proof that people are super weird
There's an Instagram account about people's hands on the subway and it's growing at a rapid rate.
Helicopter dad alert
My daughters were pumped when I said they could go to Mexico for Spring Break... little did they know, I’m joining them #helicopterdad #springbreak2018 pic.twitter.com/U3AzSTDRDc— Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) March 10, 2018
Tiger, kangaroos and Ernie Els
Tiger #Woods and Ernie #Els have been confirmed as Presidents Cup captains for the 2019 edition of the competition.— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) March 13, 2018
Melbourne will play host, hence the Kangaroos.
📸 @PresidentsCup #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/rF9w0kQz0m
Speaking of Tiger
Fastest Average Club Head Speed on PGA TOUR this season:— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 15, 2018
MPH Age
Keith Mitchell 124.0 26
Tiger Woods 122.5 42
Rory McIlroy 122.4 28
Tony Finau 121.9 28
>>Tour average is 113.3 MPH pic.twitter.com/HjrvAA6auo
Priorities
No better time to sign a deal with @nyjets then waiting on some @ChickfilA— Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) March 14, 2018
Photocred: Aiden McCown pic.twitter.com/fy6aNOgQpE
Odds & Ends
Barack Obama has made his tourney picks ... Every NFL team's worst free agent signing of the last 25 years ... UNC star Luke Maye is dating the daughter of Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter ... The MLB Foodfest looks like a good time ... I'm guessing this Michigan football staffer won't have a job much longer ... I feel bad for David Wright at this point ... MLB reprimanded the Yankees for Aaron Judge's recruitment of Manny Machado ... Celebs from all realms paid tribute to the late Stephen Hawking ... Kendall Jenner denied rumors that she's gay ... R.I.P. Toys 'R' Us ... Who needs a cover letter when you can create a catchy rap song?
LeBron doesn't age
four years later lebron brings the windmill back around. pic.twitter.com/kpmfsM6JI7— alex medina (@mrmedina) March 14, 2018
Messi rules
Barcelona vs Chelsea turned into 'The Messi Show' REAL quick. 💯— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2018
Watch 90' in 90"👇 pic.twitter.com/v06cMSQLuJ
Herm Edwards dance party
Mood 😎— Sun Devil Football (@FootballASU) March 13, 2018
Football. Is. Back. pic.twitter.com/Ccmh1BVrhp
Pearl Jam debuts new protest song
