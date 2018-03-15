@bre_tiesi/Instagram

Johnny Manziel gets hitched

Let's call him Johnny Marriage. The controversial Heisman Award winner got married to girlfriend Bre Tiesi in a private ceremony in California. Since the couple got engaged in March 2017, Manziel has seemingly gotten his life back on track while hoping for another shot in the NFL. Tiesi celebrated by lying on a Miami beach in a thong bikini.

Rachel Rogers is my new favorite Australian model and should be yours too. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Susan Sarandon won't stop grunting

I know the NHL is desperate to get some mainstream attention but maybe having a "celebrity superfan" do commentary isn't the best way of doing so. Case in point: Susan Sarandon, whose analysis during last night's Rangers-Penguins game seemed to infuriate fans.

More proof that people are super weird

There's an Instagram account about people's hands on the subway and it's growing at a rapid rate.

Helicopter dad alert

My daughters were pumped when I said they could go to Mexico for Spring Break... little did they know, I’m joining them #helicopterdad #springbreak2018 pic.twitter.com/U3AzSTDRDc — Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) March 10, 2018

Tiger, kangaroos and Ernie Els

Tiger #Woods and Ernie #Els have been confirmed as Presidents Cup captains for the 2019 edition of the competition.



Melbourne will play host, hence the Kangaroos.



📸 @PresidentsCup #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/rF9w0kQz0m — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) March 13, 2018

Speaking of Tiger

Fastest Average Club Head Speed on PGA TOUR this season:



MPH Age

Keith Mitchell 124.0 26

Tiger Woods 122.5 42

Rory McIlroy 122.4 28

Tony Finau 121.9 28

>>Tour average is 113.3 MPH pic.twitter.com/HjrvAA6auo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 15, 2018

Priorities

No better time to sign a deal with @nyjets then waiting on some @ChickfilA

Photocred: Aiden McCown pic.twitter.com/fy6aNOgQpE — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) March 14, 2018

Odds & Ends

LeBron doesn't age

four years later lebron brings the windmill back around. pic.twitter.com/kpmfsM6JI7 — alex medina (@mrmedina) March 14, 2018

Messi rules

Barcelona​ vs Chelsea turned into 'The Messi​ Show' REAL quick. 💯



Watch 90' in 90"👇 pic.twitter.com/v06cMSQLuJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2018

Herm Edwards dance party

Pearl Jam debuts new protest song

