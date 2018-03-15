Thursday's Hot Clicks: Bad News, Ladies—Johnny Manziel Is Officially Off the Market

Let's call him Johnny Marriage.

By Andy Gray
March 15, 2018
@bre_tiesi/Instagram

Johnny Manziel gets hitched

Let's call him Johnny Marriage. The controversial Heisman Award winner got married to girlfriend Bre Tiesi in a private ceremony in California. Since the couple got engaged in March 2017, Manziel has seemingly gotten his life back on track while hoping for another shot in the NFL. Tiesi celebrated by lying on a Miami beach in a thong bikini.

The 10 best sports documentaries you've never heard of

From competitive cup stacking the The Iron Sheik, here are the 10 best documentaries you might not know about.

The best NFL players who spent their career on bad teams

In honor of Joe Thomas, who announced his retirement yesterday, and his years of misery in Cleveland.

Rachel Rogers: Lovely Lady of the Day
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
Wicked LA Photography
1 of 13

Rachel Rogers is my new favorite Australian model and should be yours too. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Susan Sarandon won't stop grunting

I know the NHL is desperate to get some mainstream attention but maybe having a "celebrity superfan" do commentary isn't the best way of doing so. Case in point: Susan Sarandonwhose analysis during last night's Rangers-Penguins game seemed to infuriate fans.

More proof that people are super weird

There's an Instagram account about people's hands on the subway and it's growing at a rapid rate.

Helicopter dad alert

Tiger, kangaroos and Ernie Els

Speaking of Tiger

Priorities

Odds & Ends

Barack Obama has made his tourney picks ... Every NFL team's worst free agent signing of the last 25 years ... UNC star Luke Maye is dating the daughter of Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter ... The MLB Foodfest looks like a good time ... I'm guessing this Michigan football staffer won't have a job much longer ... I feel bad for David Wright at this point ...  MLB reprimanded the Yankees for Aaron Judge's recruitment of Manny Machado ... Celebs from all realms paid tribute to the late Stephen Hawking ... Kendall Jenner denied rumors that she's gay ... R.I.P. Toys 'R' Us ... Who needs a cover letter when you can create a catchy rap song?

LeBron doesn't age

Messi rules

Herm Edwards dance party

Pearl Jam debuts new protest song 

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

