Former President Barack Obama shared a photo of his 2018 NCAA tournament brackets on Wednesday, revealing he selected Michigan State and Connecticut as his men's and women's champions, respectively.

Obama has a men's Final Four of Virginia, North Carolina, Villanova and Michigan State. In his women's bracket, the Final Four includes UConn, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville.

View his full picks below:

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

Obama filled out a bracket every year that he was in office. Last year, Obama correctly picked North Carolina and UConn as the men's and women's champions.

Last year, President Donald Trump did not fill out a bracket. He has not said whether or not he will fill out a bracket for this year's tournament.