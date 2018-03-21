Justin Turner gives new friend free tickets

The baseball world was bummed by the news of Justin Turner's broken wrist, which will most likely cause him to miss opening day. Nobody was more bummed, however, than two-year-old Declan Riddle, who came up with the perfect plan to heal Turner's injury (and scored two free Dodgers tix as a result).

New, dumb sports trend I really like

If you haven't noticed, a bunch of teams are making their own version of The Office theme song. I'm not sure why but it's amazing and Flyers rendition is my favorite so far.

Deion Sanders embarrasses himself on Twitter

If you're a NFL analyst, you should know who's a player and who's a fan.

San Diego native Natesha Tuggle​ is a nice distraction from the horrible weather on the East Coast. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Von Miller is on a boat

This yacht party looks like much more fun than whatever you and I are doing today.

Hot Clicks covers badminton

I don't know much about the sport either but a 102-shot rally seems impressive.

Love the stock photo they used for this

Millennials ditch the pill for high-tech pull & pray https://t.co/KpJuRnfkiO pic.twitter.com/FznpXqYSkw — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2018

Okay then

Rangers pitcher Martin Perez on the bull that broke his elbow: "I killed him and I ate him" https://t.co/Mcf0pErIEC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2018

This girl took revenge to a whole new level

A woman got revenge on a man who sent her a d*** pic by forwarding it - and his rude texts - to his GRANDMA https://t.co/6fdVNQCeBa — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 20, 2018

Hazing the camera guy

#Flyers Travis Konecny forgot his barrel of monkeys on Detroit trip... so he made do pic.twitter.com/8O2otMjSxF — Sam Donnellon (@samdonnellon) March 20, 2018

Odds & Ends

At least he laughed it off

When you find out the newest version of Hot Clicks is out

Russell Westbrook sees a ghost pic.twitter.com/9P6bu8cpGf — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 21, 2018

Some soccer thoughts from Grant and Luis

Mohamed Salah is Mohamed Salah.



And we’re so lucky to have him.



😉



➡️https://t.co/J3hXlDeHedpic.twitter.com/2Igg8D0uW5 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) March 21, 2018

This couple is way too into Bitcoin

This couple loves bitcoin so much that they decided to have a bitcoin themed wedding. Most of their guests gave them bitcoin as a gift! pic.twitter.com/7y7bddz8D9 — CNBC (@CNBC) March 21, 2018

Any Road

