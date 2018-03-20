Justin Turner broke his wrist when he was hit by a pitch during Monday night's spring training game against the A's. This is upsetting news for Turner and the Dodgers, as Turner hit .322 last season and will now almost certainly miss opening day.

Shortly after the injury, a Dodger fan tweeted a video at Turner featuring his absurdly cute two-year-old son who had a message of support for the man with the glorious red beard.

@redturn2 My 2 year old was very concerned about your injury before bed time. Hope to see you back on the field sooner rather than later. pic.twitter.com/78wjt9N5rg — Andrew Riddle (@agr_dodgers22) March 20, 2018

He has to kiss the boo-boo. Just has to.

Turner saw the video and offered the youngin' two tickets to his first game back after the injury.

Thank you for this!!! Brought a smile to my face. I’ll be back in no time lil buddy! How about a couple of tickets for my first game back? Go @Dodgers https://t.co/xm3BIILs0h — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 20, 2018

It's impossible to be upset while watching that video.