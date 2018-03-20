Justin Turner Offers Free Tickets to Two-Year Old Who Offered to Kiss His Boo-Boo

Justin Turner offered two free tickets to a young fan who offered to kiss his boo boo. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 20, 2018

Justin Turner broke his wrist when he was hit by a pitch during Monday night's spring training game against the A's. This is upsetting news for Turner and the Dodgers, as Turner hit .322 last season and will now almost certainly miss opening day. 

Shortly after the injury, a Dodger fan tweeted a video at Turner featuring his absurdly cute two-year-old son who had a message of support for the man with the glorious red beard. 

He has to kiss the boo-boo. Just has to. 

Turner saw the video and offered the youngin' two tickets to his first game back after the injury. 

It's impossible to be upset while watching that video.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now