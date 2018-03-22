We’ve seen this scenario so many times before. A player, with his team trailing by three points and time dwindling, goes to the line for two shots. He makes the first one and decides he has to miss the second, collect the rebound and score a basket to tie or win.

There are three things that usually happen next: Either the player either accidentally makes the free throw, he misses and the other team gets the rebound or, rarely, the shooting team actually manages to bring in the rebound.

You never, ever, see the plan work as perfectly as it did in this Brazilian league game on Wednesday night. With his team trailing by three, Cearense guard Paulinho Boracini was at the line for two free throws. He sunk the first, clanged the second off the side of the rim, tracked down the rebound himself in the corner and hit a fade-away three-pointer to win the game.

It’s difficult to overstate just how incredible this is. Just the three-pointer alone would be a remarkable buzzer-beater. But to combine it with the clutch rebound is absolutely insane.

Sadly, there was no breathless call by an emotional broadcaster like that buzzer-beater from Iceland the day before.