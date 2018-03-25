If there is one place where the NBA has slacked off recently, it's in the fight department.

Thankfully, the Greek league is not here to disappoint.

If we are lucky, Adam Silver saw video of this brawl that took place in the first quarter of Sunday's game between Kymi and Panionios and will lighten up on the NBA's policy when it comes to fighting because it clearly makes for great basketball.

Watch the two players under the basket as they go from boxing out for position to physical altercation. And make sure to pay extreme attention to how the first blow is delivered.

Brawl in the Greek League, during the game between Kymi and Panionios! pic.twitter.com/vmNDl1h4k5 — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) March 25, 2018

Think about how much better the Association would be if all those centers who got tired of Joel Embiid's trash talk just decided to headbutt him. Just like a televised All-Star draft, it's time for the commissioner to give the people what they need.