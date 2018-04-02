Courtesy of Calgary Flames Twitter

Two women find love by visiting a bunch of NHL arenas

Happy Monday! I know there's a bunch of stuff to get to but I want to start the week with the romantic tale starring Julie and Joanna. The two California residents love their hockey and spent the past five years traveling North America in a quest to visit every NHL arena. The final stop was in Calgary, where Joanna gave Julie the surprise of a lifetime.

Good luck topping the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship game

Arike Ogunbowale hit an insane buzzer-beater to win the national title for Notre Dame over Mississippi State. Seriously watch this shot. It's the perfect end to a dream season for the Irish.

As for the men, Michigan and Villanova face off tonight and Andy Staples looks at what the Wolverines must do to pull off the upset. Other items of interest: This Michigan alum made a crazy bet and is poised to make a killing if the Wolverines win ... Jim Nantz can't pronounce "meme" and Twitter had much to say about this ... It's time for the NCAA to reinstate vacated national titles ... The 33 best teams that didn't win the NCAA Tournament.

100 magnificent pro wrestling mullets

Thanks to Reddit Squared Circle for this amazing mullet collection.

April Fools Day is the worst

Yesterday was April Fool's Day, and there were many failed attempts at humor from the sports and entertainment world. I will say, however, that my accountant got me really good yesterday. I went to do my taxes and he told me after that I owed $5,000 because I wasn't withholding enough in my paycheck. But I was really getting a $5,000 refund, so that $10,000 emotional swing was a good time.

Whisper words of wisdom

There have been many songs played over the PA of hockey arenas during a goaltender interference challenge but Nashville has the best ones. Unless you have a problem with The Beatles, that is.

Steve Spurrier should be embarrassed

Steve Spurrier tried to haul in a touchdown pass at South Carolina’s spring game. It didn’t go so well. https://t.co/Xqgh6ZSTwb — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 1, 2018

Badass

Odds & Ends

A hockey player got punched for hugging his opponent after scoring a goal ... Jim Kelly took his first steps since his most recent surgery ... The sign on one of Donald Trump's golf courses was nailed with red paint ... Amazon is turning A League of Their Own into a TV series ... Lindsay Lohan played a fun April Fools Day trick ... A Houston high school student applied to 20 top colleges and got a scholarship offer to every one ... Canada has a secret beach locals don't want you to know about.

One way to score a basket

Baseball and its unwritten rules

RECAP: @chance_sis12 goes 2-for-3 and bests the shift on this bunt single, but O’s drop finale vs Twins.



More: https://t.co/Tw0NYcAA0A#Birdland pic.twitter.com/eHAneMifDd — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 1, 2018

Twins were not thrilled with Chance Sisco bunting for a hit in 9th with Berrios working on a one-hitter with a 6-run lead.



Dozier: “Obviously, we’re not a fan of it. He’s a young kid. I could’ve said something at 2nd base but they have tremendous veteran leadership over there." — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 1, 2018

This seems dangerous

Uh, is @AaronDonald97 the best defensive player in the league because he trains against actual knives? 😮 (via @2_10ths) pic.twitter.com/3PgJAjqBUk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 1, 2018

Michigan's locker room party

LeBron drinks with JT

Yesterday

