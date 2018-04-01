Notre Dame won its first women's basketball national championship in 17 years by defeating Mississippi State 61–58 on Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

The Bulldogs led at halftime 30–17. The Fighting Irish scored just three points in the second quarter, which set an NCAA championship record low for a single quarter. Notre Dame trailed by as much as 15 with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter,

The Fighting Irish mounted the largest comeback in women's basketball national title game history by roaring back with a 36–18 run. The comeback was sealed by a buzzer-beater by Arike Ogunbowale with .1 seconds left.

Watch the game-winning shot below:

ARIKE OGUNBOWALE JUST WON NOTRE DAME THE 2018 NATIONAL TITLE! pic.twitter.com/ZCNhyF1uIf — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2018

"Ogunbowale does it again! The Irish do it again! Notre Dame is going to walk out of Columbus with the National Title!" was the call by ESPN's Adam Amin.

Ogunbowale also hit a game-winning shot to upset an undefeated UConn squad in the Final Four on Friday.

This was Notre Dame's fifth opportunity at the national title in the past eight years. The Fighting Irish's only other national title came in 2001. The 16-year drought was the longest between a first and second national title in women's Division I history.

Mississippi State's season ends with a loss in the national championship for a second straight season.