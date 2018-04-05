Houston can't stop dancing

It's been a great season for the Houston Rockets. Not only do they the NBA's best record right now (63-15) and best player (James Harden), but they also have the best dancing usher. Sure, he’s probably planted by the team but I don't care. This was tremendous. Maybe he can give Harden a few dance lessons.

Some personal news

This is my last week at Sports Illustrated, and tomorrow will be my final Hot Clicks. Since you asked, Hot Clicks is in its 11th year right now. Jimmy Traina launched it in April 2007, and I took over in April '13. There just aren't a lot of columns on the internet that have been around that long, and I'm proud of that. Dan Gartland, who has filled in a bunch of times over the years, will be taking over from here. He's great. As for me, I found a great opportunity outside of sports media and decided to try something new. I've been at SI for 13 years so it's a weird, sentimental time right now. I can't thank you enough for your support and for reading every day.

Shawn Michaels cut his ponytail

No man over 50 should ever have a ponytail, but this is still sad.

In the effort to end my Hot Clicks tenure on a high note, I present Juli Anne, today's LLOD. (click for full-size gallery).

Who says golfers aren't tough?

Tony Finau had a strange day at Augusta. He converted a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Contest, then dislocated his ankle during the subsequent celebration. But the story has a happy ending: He popped it right back into place and kept playing. Take that, Bill Gramatica.

WrestleMania is Sunday

Here's the latest news, notes, quotes and more for Sunday's show.

Every Yankees fan should own this poster

This tattoo was not a wise decision

Put it in stone.



Marcus Mariota: 2018 NFL MVP pic.twitter.com/CdlIbnle1E — matt neely (@mattneely_) April 4, 2018

Watch SI superstar Jack Dickey on Jeopardy

Sports Illustrated’s Jack Dickey wins again on Jeopardy! https://t.co/6AOJcB8BLg pic.twitter.com/avp1Zz65V5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2018

Odds & Ends

Police arrested a potential school shooter after receiving a tip from Julian Edelman ... A former member of the Dolphins is suing ESPN for $50 million ... Jack Nicklaus had a great tweet after his grandson's amazing hole-in-one at the Par-3 Contest ... Nobody has ever looked better wearing a World Series ring than Kate Upton ... The Titans reveal their new uniforms ... Enjoyed this photo retrospective of Tiger Woods's career ... Thanks to Hot Clicks reader Tim for letting me know the difference between button-up and button-down shirt ... Weddings in China now feature flying veils that land on the bride's head.

Hole-in-one

Listen in as @garyplayer narrates Gary Nicklaus Jr.'s hole-in-one on No. 9 of the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9NTARoy3gE — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2018

This tweet would've been better with Rocky Balboa instead of Forest Gump

People just joining @AB84 on runs these days like he's Forrest Gump pic.twitter.com/KhE7Mj61V2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 5, 2018

March had some amazing news bloopers

It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday

