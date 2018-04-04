The vigilance of Julian Edelman and one of his Instagram followers may have thwarted a school shooting, according to the New York Times.

In late March, Edelman received a direct message from a follower alerting him to a worrisome comment on one of his posts.

“I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news,” the user wrote.

It was a little more than a month after 17 people were shot to death a school in Parkland, Florida, which made Edelman take the threat seriously.

“With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?” Edelman told the Times.

Edelman contacted his assistant, Shannen Moen, who combed through comments to find the one referenced in the direct message. Moen called the Boston police and the cops were eventually able to track the account’s IP address through an emergency records request.

Boston police contacted police in Port Huron, Michigan, and officers were sent to the home where the comment was made. There they arrested a 14-year-old boy, who had access to two rifles belonging to his mother. Cops say the boy admitted to posting the threat against his middle school, according to the Times. He is being held at a juvenile detention facility and faces up to four years in prison for making a false report of a threat of terrorism.