Thanks, Andy

Andy Gray, of Hot Clicks, Swimsuit and Vault lore, bid ado to Sports Illustrated on Friday after a 13-year run. You all owe him a big hug. It was a pleasure Andy and best of luck on your next adventure.

National Beer Day

Saturday is National Beer Day, a holiday that dates back nearly 100 years. Here’s how to talk beer like a pro so you don’t sound like an idiot before you’re drunk. ICYMI: Jason Day hit a shot into a fan’s beer cup at Augusta, and this Giants fan’s foul ball whiff led to a massive beer explosion.

Unbelievable

A bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Canada resulted in 14 deaths and more than a dozen injuries.

WrestleMania 34

SI’s Justin Barrasso wrote the biggest WrestleMania preview you’ve ever seen. Seriously, it’s almost 10,000 words. And here’s a defense of the fans at the post-WrestleMania Raw that bring the heat each year.

Lovely Lady of the Day

This weekend's LLOD is Britt Churchill. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

UMBC can’t stop, wont stop

On Friday, the UMBC men’s lacrosse team beat top-ranked Albany, which was riding a 31-game winning streak.

Slapped with a fine

The new East Tennessee State football coach was docked one week’s pay for slapping a player’s helmet during practice.

Vault Pt. 1

In honor of Andy’s departure, this entire section will be devoted to some of the best SI Vault tweets in recent memory.

Fernando Valenzuela greets fans at Dodger Stadium before a Sept. 1986 game: pic.twitter.com/ISOqlwgU1l — SI Vault (@si_vault) October 26, 2017

Vault Pt. 2

This is what a tackling drill looked like in 1938 pic.twitter.com/EOBsTzPvrg — SI Vault (@si_vault) October 3, 2017

Vault Pt. 3

Happy Sunday. Here’s an important photo of Michael Jordan posing with Kid 'n Play, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. pic.twitter.com/hJ0OYIOOrT — SI Vault (@si_vault) August 6, 2017

Vault Pt. 4

This is what the original @Gatorade looked like in 1968 pic.twitter.com/1TcwaiNHXO — SI Vault (@si_vault) July 11, 2017

Odds and Ends

These goats climbed onto the side of a gigantic bridge in Pennsylvania ... The 41 QBs ranked ahead of Baker Mayfield in the 2013 recruiting class ... Which 1980’s movie should you watch this weekend? ... Chris Long admits to getting caught cheating at the NFL Combine … The Denver Post had a major brain fart on Friday ... Sonic wants you to stop smoking weed in the drive-thru ... Could Conor McGregor be deported?

Holy unload

Perfect for Dwight’s Mega Desk

This 3-screen laptop is the dream of techies everywhere pic.twitter.com/6k9twBX6Pm — Mashable (@mashable) April 7, 2018

Feels like a ‘Take Me Home’ Day

