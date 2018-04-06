UMBC Pulls Off Another Upset With Its Men's Lacrosse Team Beating No. 1 Albany

Wait a minute, a UMBC upset sounds familiar, doesn't it?

By Charlotte Carroll
April 06, 2018

The University of Maryland Baltimore-County just upset a No. 1 team.

Wait a minute, this sounds familiar and a little old news, doesn't it?

Well, the UMBC men's basketball team made history during March Madness, becoming the first No.16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed in Virginia. 

But, the Retrievers made history again Friday when their lacrosse team upset No. 1 Albany, 11–7, to defeat a top ranked team for the first time since 1998. UMBC snapped Albany's 31-game regular season conference winning streak.

As the Twitter account had loads of fun with the Virginia upset, it did so again this time around. 

One of the best thing on the internet right now is "We want Bama," and UMBC naturally went that route. 

Alabama responded to make it even better. 

And the rest of Twitter had fun too. 

If you're a No. 1 team, I'd stay away from UMBC.

