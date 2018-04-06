The University of Maryland Baltimore-County just upset a No. 1 team.

Wait a minute, this sounds familiar and a little old news, doesn't it?

Well, the UMBC men's basketball team made history during March Madness, becoming the first No.16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed in Virginia.

But, the Retrievers made history again Friday when their lacrosse team upset No. 1 Albany, 11–7, to defeat a top ranked team for the first time since 1998. UMBC snapped Albany's 31-game regular season conference winning streak.

.@UMBCAthletics SUMMONS THE MAGIC AGAIN! 🚨🚨 @UMBC_MLax downs No. 1 @UAlbanyMLax 11-7. It’s the first win over a No. 1 team for UMBC since 1998. pic.twitter.com/5xnjVVvexY — US Lacrosse Magazine (@USLacrosseMag) April 7, 2018

As the Twitter account had loads of fun with the Virginia upset, it did so again this time around.

One of the best thing on the internet right now is "We want Bama," and UMBC naturally went that route.

Alabama responded to make it even better.

What’s good? — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 7, 2018

And the rest of Twitter had fun too.

When you’re the #1 team in the nation and you have to play UMBC pic.twitter.com/vH6V62zAbK — Evan (@theamazingevan) April 7, 2018

If you're a No. 1 team, I'd stay away from UMBC.