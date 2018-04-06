Wait a minute, a UMBC upset sounds familiar, doesn't it?
The University of Maryland Baltimore-County just upset a No. 1 team.
Wait a minute, this sounds familiar and a little old news, doesn't it?
Well, the UMBC men's basketball team made history during March Madness, becoming the first No.16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed in Virginia.
But, the Retrievers made history again Friday when their lacrosse team upset No. 1 Albany, 11–7, to defeat a top ranked team for the first time since 1998. UMBC snapped Albany's 31-game regular season conference winning streak.
.@UMBCAthletics SUMMONS THE MAGIC AGAIN! 🚨🚨 @UMBC_MLax downs No. 1 @UAlbanyMLax 11-7. It’s the first win over a No. 1 team for UMBC since 1998. pic.twitter.com/5xnjVVvexY— US Lacrosse Magazine (@USLacrosseMag) April 7, 2018
As the Twitter account had loads of fun with the Virginia upset, it did so again this time around.
ALL. WE. DO. IS. BEAT. NUMBER. ONES. @UMBC_MLax 11, No.1 Albany 7#RetrieverNation pic.twitter.com/BY5SSoQBxZ— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 7, 2018
One of the best thing on the internet right now is "We want Bama," and UMBC naturally went that route.
.@AlabamaFTBL hello— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 7, 2018
Alabama responded to make it even better.
What’s good?— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 7, 2018
And the rest of Twitter had fun too.
When you’re the #1 team in the nation and you have to play UMBC pic.twitter.com/vH6V62zAbK— Evan (@theamazingevan) April 7, 2018
So here's @UMBCAthletics in, like, every sport apparently pic.twitter.com/3y8UCoWZ66— Chris Rosenthall (@ChrisRosie22) April 7, 2018
If you're a No. 1 team, I'd stay away from UMBC.