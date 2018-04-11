Traina Thoughts: Twitter's Reaction To Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe Kardashian is Something Else

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Tristan Thompson's supposed cheating on Khloe Kardashian made for a savage day on Twitter.

By Jimmy Traina
April 11, 2018

1. Tristan Thompson has supposedly been cheating on Khloe Kardashian, who is supposed to give birth to the couple's child any day now. Thompson has apparently been very busy because he allegedly  hasn't just had one affair. Multiple women have come out of the woodwork, one even posting on Instagram what she claims is a video of her and Thompson doing things you see normally on Pornhub.

Naturally, with the Cavs getting ready for the playoffs and sports fans keenly aware of the "Kardashian Kurse," people on Twitter had plenty to say about this development. There were theories about LeBron orchestrating this whole thing, to what Khloe's "dad" OJ would do to Thompson. It was truly one of the most savage days on Twitter dot com.

2. The numbers for ESPN's Get Up! were shaky right out of the gate and things didn't improve at the start of this week. It's still early, but they have to be getting nervous in Bristol.

3. According to a USA Today database, the Bengals have had a player arrested 44 times since 2014. Adam Jones alone has been arrested five times in that span. Yet, owner Mike Brown is reportedly ready to take a stand on peaceful protests and said he plans on banning his players from kneeling during the national anthem.

4. How does Bryce Harper get his flow to look to perfect? His brother has exposed the secret.

5. If you're an HQ Trivia player, today's edition will be very special.

6. Yesterday's Traina Thoughts told you about "Wheel of Fortune" contestant Johnny who solved an entire puzzle, but still gave the wrong answer. Airbnb reached out to Johnny in hopes of lifting his spirits.

Johnny saw Airbnb's offer and has accepted, saying, “After filming, it took some time to process what just happened. One month later, after an incredibly crazy day, I found out I'm getting a chance to go on the trip thanks to Airbnb, and I couldn't be any more excited to flamenco dance the night away in Spain!”

Gotta love a happy ending.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: I desperately miss the Attitude Era and Jim Ross calling "Monday Night Raw."

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: The Yankees will be fine.

