1. Tristan Thompson has supposedly been cheating on Khloe Kardashian, who is supposed to give birth to the couple's child any day now. Thompson has apparently been very busy because he allegedly hasn't just had one affair. Multiple women have come out of the woodwork, one even posting on Instagram what she claims is a video of her and Thompson doing things you see normally on Pornhub.

Naturally, with the Cavs getting ready for the playoffs and sports fans keenly aware of the "Kardashian Kurse," people on Twitter had plenty to say about this development. There were theories about LeBron orchestrating this whole thing, to what Khloe's "dad" OJ would do to Thompson. It was truly one of the most savage days on Twitter dot com.

The Cavs locker room when LeBron said "the only time Tristan gets double teamed is in the club." pic.twitter.com/yew5oNPLCl — Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) April 11, 2018

Savannah: "You hear your boy Tristan Thompson cheated on Khole?"



LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/EGfekaolxa — Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) April 10, 2018

LeBron looking at Tristan Thompson's check after child support takes its cut... pic.twitter.com/hVGbGrKmfs — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) April 11, 2018

LeBron sitting back watching Tristan Thompson following through to break the Kardashian curse pic.twitter.com/Xa0xmwQxNR — الحاج (@OT_royal) April 11, 2018

When Savannah show LeBron photos of Tristan Thompson cheating pic.twitter.com/5oQXi22QAj — Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) April 10, 2018

Savanna James: So do you & Tristan Thompson hang out when your not hoopin



Lebron James: pic.twitter.com/d7SwHjm2sy — Terrence Garrett (@BigTG559) April 11, 2018

Khloe: "Tristan messing things up when we should have something magical happen for us this year!"



LeBron: "Tell me about it" — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2018

I blame Lebron for Tristian Thompson cheating.



Known to dislike Khloe and I bet he hired the two girls who Tristian got caught up with 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kevin White (@K_P_W3) April 11, 2018

Lebron when know he will be playing curse free tonight for the first time this year. Warriors melting down and Tristan Thompson leaving Khloe’s ass. It’s time to wish good luck to the rest of NBA. pic.twitter.com/GDmmThGKPV — Basilio Reyes ♛🇩🇴 (@bjaysowavy) April 11, 2018

Word is Lebron made sure that video of Tristan kissing lil loose booty was released because he hated him and Khloe’s relationship 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/E1K87KpmsU — Richard W. (TLT) (@NeverUhFlaw) April 11, 2018

Tristan Thompson owes Lebron an apology before Khloe. We don’t need this type of energy while trying to make this playoff run beloved. — Jamma (Jam) (@freshjam) April 11, 2018

Tristan Thompson made a mistake cheating on Khloe, that’s OJ’s daughter, and remember what happened the last time someone cheated involving ON — Pengeth🌺 (@Kenn_Dee12) April 11, 2018

Tristan Thompson should be scared of angering Khloe Kardashian’s father. OJ Simpson is a violent man. — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) April 11, 2018

Rashad McCants Lamar Odom James Harden Rn after hearing about Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/UIJoEk5VSs — Problem Baby (@problem_baby) April 11, 2018

2. The numbers for ESPN's Get Up! were shaky right out of the gate and things didn't improve at the start of this week. It's still early, but they have to be getting nervous in Bristol.

Get Up viewership since its debut:

Monday (April 2): 283,000 viewers

Tuesday: 243,000

Wednesday: 198,000

Thursday: 260,000

Friday: 298,000

Monday (April 9): 264,000 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 10, 2018

3. According to a USA Today database, the Bengals have had a player arrested 44 times since 2014. Adam Jones alone has been arrested five times in that span. Yet, owner Mike Brown is reportedly ready to take a stand on peaceful protests and said he plans on banning his players from kneeling during the national anthem.

4. How does Bryce Harper get his flow to look to perfect? His brother has exposed the secret.

5. If you're an HQ Trivia player, today's edition will be very special.

This Wednesday afternoon, Dwayne Johnson (@therock) guest hosts HQ for our largest prize ever - $300,000. Keep your phone close 📱 pic.twitter.com/unfVaUX05b — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) April 9, 2018

Of all the things my friends hit me up about... I’ve never been texted more about something than me giving away $300,000 this Wednesday. @hqtrivia’s biggest prize ever. Gonna be insane! Pls stop texting me. Lol https://t.co/CZDTsOVVE7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 10, 2018

6. Yesterday's Traina Thoughts told you about "Wheel of Fortune" contestant Johnny who solved an entire puzzle, but still gave the wrong answer. Airbnb reached out to Johnny in hopes of lifting his spirits.

Jonny if you're out there, we'd love to send you on a trip to Spain for some "flamingo" lessons! #FlamencoNotFlamingo https://t.co/elq7MYM226 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) April 10, 2018

Johnny saw Airbnb's offer and has accepted, saying, “After filming, it took some time to process what just happened. One month later, after an incredibly crazy day, I found out I'm getting a chance to go on the trip thanks to Airbnb, and I couldn't be any more excited to flamenco dance the night away in Spain!”

Gotta love a happy ending.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: I desperately miss the Attitude Era and Jim Ross calling "Monday Night Raw."

IN CLOSING: The Yankees will be fine.