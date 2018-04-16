A brutal ice storm crippled the Canadian capital of Ottawa on Monday, layering city with a thick blanket of ice. (This video of a woman cleaning off her car does a good job illustrating just how much ice coated outdoor surfaces.)

The storm brought down trees and made travel nearly impossible, but leave it to Canadians to make the best of miserable winter weather.

We're getting some video of people strapping on their skates and hitting #Ottawa's frozen streets last night. Here's one sent in by Carly Pickett. pic.twitter.com/vLpFJrQB1N — Andrew Foote (@amkfoote) April 16, 2018

Sadly, they’re the only Ottawans left skating this late in the year. Sorry, Senators.