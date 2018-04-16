It’s the Canadian version of making lemonade out of lemons.
A brutal ice storm crippled the Canadian capital of Ottawa on Monday, layering city with a thick blanket of ice. (This video of a woman cleaning off her car does a good job illustrating just how much ice coated outdoor surfaces.)
The storm brought down trees and made travel nearly impossible, but leave it to Canadians to make the best of miserable winter weather.
Literally a guy skating down our street. #myottawa #icestorm2018 #OttNews pic.twitter.com/PmmPvPS2D6— vcroc (@vcroc) April 16, 2018
Be careful on your commute home @MaulerMauler, @OneTrueRush, @hotflashjenni, and @BradyJones899 the roads are a little icy! pic.twitter.com/VDoCIty47X— Nilz (@Canuck_Nilz) April 16, 2018
We're getting some video of people strapping on their skates and hitting #Ottawa's frozen streets last night. Here's one sent in by Carly Pickett. pic.twitter.com/vLpFJrQB1N— Andrew Foote (@amkfoote) April 16, 2018
Only in Canada #ottnews pic.twitter.com/lVRIV2VXCo— Trevor Greenway (@TrevorGreenway) April 16, 2018
Sadly, they’re the only Ottawans left skating this late in the year. Sorry, Senators.