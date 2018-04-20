1. ESPN's new morning show, "Get Up," closed out its third week on the air today. Three weeks is still not a enough time to fully judge a show, but when it comes the ratings, the news is going from bad to worse for Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose.

The debut episode drew 283,000 viewers. This Tuesday's episode drew 233,000 viewers while Wednesday's show pulled in 243,000 viewers. The show is not picking up viewers, which would've been expected with the NBA playoffs going on. The other problem for the World Wide Leader is that the show has no momentum, no buzz. As unbelievably awful as shows like "Undisputed" and "First Take" are, people are at least talking about them, even if they're mocking them. The savages on social media aren't even doing that with "Get Up." It's just ... there.

While most people would agree the traditional "SportsCenter" format is out of date in this era of getting any information at any time you want, the cry from people who want a regular, nuts-and-bolts sports show in the morning has been loud. Is "Get Up's" problem that people don't like the format or that they don't like the hosts? That's a question ESPN better find out the answer to sooner rather than later because those hosts are making $14.5 million dollars combined to bring in a number that a much cheaper show could bring in.

You can hear "New York Post" media reporter, Andrew Marchand, discuss the problems with "Get Up" as well as what's going on with the "Monday Night Football" booth, Mike Francesa's future and more on the latest SI Media Podcast below, or you can download it on iTunes.

2. It's never to early to handicap. With the NFL releasing the 2018 schedule last night, BetOnline.AG passes along the Week 1 lines:

Philadelphia -4½ vs. Atlanta (Thursday night)

Pittsburgh -6½ vs. Cleveland

Minnesota -5 vs. San Francisco

Indianapolis 1½ vs. Cincinnati

Baltimore -3 vs. Buffalo

Jacksonville -3 at New York Giants

New Orleans -7 vs. Tampa Bay

New England -6½ vs. Houston

Tennessee -1½ at Miami

LA Chargers -3 vs. Kansas City

Denver -1 vs. Seattle

Carolina -2½ vs. Dallas

Arizona PICK vs. Washington

Green Bay -8 vs. Chicago (Sunday night)

Detroit -6½ vs. New York Jets (Monday night)

LA Rams PICK at Oakland (Monday night)

3. TNT's Allie LaForce took to Twitter last night to address what had happened the previous evening regarding her postgame interview with LeBron James, which we detailed in yesterday's Traina Thoughts.

Wanted to take a quick moment to thank @KingJames for making sure people knew the truth about our conversation before going live, & my fellow reporters & co-workers for having my back. Wasn’t an easy question to ask, OR answer for LeBron. He was a class act. On to GM 3! @cavs — Allie LaForce (@ALaForce) April 20, 2018

4. Austin Powers famously asked "Who throws a shoe?"

Now, in the NBA, we can ask, "Who steps on a man's mask? Honestly?"

.@JoelEmbiid says he's going to be a nightmare for the Heat 😳 pic.twitter.com/aWa1ML7CyA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2018

5. Former NFL offensive lineman Evan Mathis, who spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, just sold his 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card for $2.88 million.

6. This is outstanding Internetting.

Someone asked me to describe the @Patriots offseason, so I painted the best picture I could (according to reports): pic.twitter.com/evalL52mPE — Danny Picard (@DannyPicard) April 20, 2018

7. "Mike Francesa" called into Chris Russo's SiriusXM show yesterday for 8-minutes of vintage Mike and the Mad Dog.

8. This video of Prince singing "Nothing Compares 2 U" in 1984 hit YouTube yesterday and people can't get enough of it.

9. RANDOM "THE OFFICE" VIDEO OF THE DAY: There was only one choice to feature here on 4/20.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Only a few more days of mock drafts and anonymous scouts saying insane things about college kids, thank goodness.