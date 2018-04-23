Traina Thoughts: Jalen Rose Jumps Into Shania Twain Controversy, Then Backs Out

"Get Up" host Jalen Rose temporarily jumped into the Shania Twain controversy.

By Jimmy Traina
April 23, 2018

1. What a ridiculous weekend for "controversies." You had Jay Feely posting a picture that was meant to be a joke and then apologizing after everyone acted like he actually murdered his daughter's boyfriend.

The Feely saga was nothing compared to what happened with Shania Twain. The pop star, who can't even vote in a U.S. election said he would've voted for Donald Trump and people went nuts and she had to do the obligatory apologize. Why am I telling you about this?

Because on Monday morning. ESPN Get Up host, Jalen Rose tweeted, "Welcome to the Walk of Shame, Shania Twain." This wouldn't be that big of a deal, but Rose ended up deleting the tweet. 

Given that 1) ESPN already has a problem with people thinking it has a left-leaning agenda, 2) Mike Greenberg going out of his way to say Get Up wouldn't do politics unless it crossed over into sports before the show launched, and 3) The show is struggling in the ratings, Rose and/or ESPN probably figured they didn't need the headache of the fallout. But, of course, once something is on the Internet it's on the Internet forever.

2. The next episode of HBO's Real Sports, which debuts Tuesday at 10 pm. ET, features an energetic interview between Bryan Gumbel and Marlins owner, Derek Jeter. In this preview clip, Gumbel presses Jeter about whether the Marlins are tanking and things get testy.

3. Two best highlights from the NBA playoffs yesterday:

• Bucks guard Matthew Delladedova had a truly unique buzzer beater.

• Warriors forward David West got a technical while riding the stationary bike.

4. Gronk gave extra effort on the dance floor to pay his respects to Avicii over the weekend.

5. The good and the bad of this Thursday's NFL draft in two tweets.

6. Speaking of the draft, NFL Network host Rich Eisen is on the latest SI Media Podcast to talk about why he's more excited about this year's draft than any other, why he wishes reporters didn't tip picks on Twitter and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Each day this week, Traina Thoughts will close things out with a highlight from NBC's long-running late-night show. Today, we feature what might be the biggest break down by a cast during a sketch, ever.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Tristan Thompson has played a total of nine minutes in four playoff games because he cheated on Khloe Kardashian. How has this not gotten more attention?

