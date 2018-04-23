1. What a ridiculous weekend for "controversies." You had Jay Feely posting a picture that was meant to be a joke and then apologizing after everyone acted like he actually murdered his daughter's boyfriend.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.

I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The Feely saga was nothing compared to what happened with Shania Twain. The pop star, who can't even vote in a U.S. election said he would've voted for Donald Trump and people went nuts and she had to do the obligatory apologize. Why am I telling you about this?

Because on Monday morning. ESPN Get Up host, Jalen Rose tweeted, "Welcome to the Walk of Shame, Shania Twain." This wouldn't be that big of a deal, but Rose ended up deleting the tweet.

Given that 1) ESPN already has a problem with people thinking it has a left-leaning agenda, 2) Mike Greenberg going out of his way to say Get Up wouldn't do politics unless it crossed over into sports before the show launched, and 3) The show is struggling in the ratings, Rose and/or ESPN probably figured they didn't need the headache of the fallout. But, of course, once something is on the Internet it's on the Internet forever.

2. The next episode of HBO's Real Sports, which debuts Tuesday at 10 pm. ET, features an energetic interview between Bryan Gumbel and Marlins owner, Derek Jeter. In this preview clip, Gumbel presses Jeter about whether the Marlins are tanking and things get testy.

3. Two best highlights from the NBA playoffs yesterday:

• Bucks guard Matthew Delladedova had a truly unique buzzer beater.

Along with The Shot by Kyrie and The Block by Lebron we’ve now rounded out the top 3 plays in NBA history with The Scoop by Delly. pic.twitter.com/G8WyLCzsIs — Dellavedova Facts (@DellyFact) April 22, 2018

• Warriors forward David West got a technical while riding the stationary bike.

David West just got a technical while riding the bike in the tunnel = LEGEND!! pic.twitter.com/uS7oomKcHK — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 22, 2018

4. Gronk gave extra effort on the dance floor to pay his respects to Avicii over the weekend.

5. The good and the bad of this Thursday's NFL draft in two tweets.

NFL announces that a parrot — yes, a parrot — will deliver Bucs’ third-day draft picks to an announcer on the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 23, 2018

Nice gesture by the NFL: On Saturday the MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HS football team will announce the Miami Dolphins picks with the family of slain football coach Aaron Feis from the Dolphins training facility. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 23, 2018

6. Speaking of the draft, NFL Network host Rich Eisen is on the latest SI Media Podcast to talk about why he's more excited about this year's draft than any other, why he wishes reporters didn't tip picks on Twitter and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Each day this week, Traina Thoughts will close things out with a highlight from NBC's long-running late-night show. Today, we feature what might be the biggest break down by a cast during a sketch, ever.

IN CLOSING: Tristan Thompson has played a total of nine minutes in four playoff games because he cheated on Khloe Kardashian. How has this not gotten more attention?