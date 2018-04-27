I’m really conflicted about Ryan Shazier

Let me say first that I’m thrilled Ryan Shazier was able to walk across the stage last night to announce the Steelers’ pick. On the night he got injured, it really didn’t look like he’d ever be able to do that. But I’m also having trouble viewing this as an inspirational story.

I couldn’t help but wince as Shazier, a linebacker known for his explosive burst, held a vise-like grip on his fiancée’s hand as he labored to walk across the stage. So while it’s inspiring that he’s worked so hard just to be able to take those few unsteady steps, it’s also dispiriting that he looks like he’ll never be the player he once was. Football did that to him—there’s no denying that.

The NFL draft is all about hope. Every player selected last night is an unknown at the NFL level; any player could be the next great Hall of Famer. But Shazier also reminded us that football is a brutal game that could break any of those promising athletes.

Every once in a while a league has to step in to legislate something that’s not in the rule book, like when the NHL adjusted its unsportsmanlike conduct rule to take Sean Avery’s jackassery into account. Give Bruins pest Brad Marchand credit for being the latest to force the league to address a situation it never thought it would.

From Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman:

After Game 1 of the Toronto/Boston series, the Bruins got a, “We’d prefer if you could tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people” phone call from the NHL.

The video from Twins Opening Day of the eagle landing on Mariners pitcher James Paxton was already one of my favorite moments of baseball’s first month. Dee Gordon’s recollection of the incident has easily surpassed that.

"Skip, I'm just gonna be honest with you. That eagle don't look happy."



Finally—thanks to @FlashGJr and the man himself—the inside story of the eagle landing on @James_Paxton.#TrueToTheBlue x @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/mQuiiDCcvY — Mariners (@Mariners) April 26, 2018

This is stupid but fun—tracking Charlie Blackmon’s on-field performance by the length of his beard. ... This maniac covered his entire torso in a soccer jersey tattoo. ... A man in Florida caught a catfish twice as big as the state record, a whopping 120 pounds. ... This guy is 70 years old but still diving off of cliffs. ... Some very bored movie theater employee must have decided to play a horror trailer before a kids movie.

Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans, who went to the Titans at No. 22, looked sharp as hell in this crimson suit. (Please note the dual championship rings, as well.)

But my award for best-dressed of the night has to go to Iowa center James Daniels, who managed to be stylish and exceedingly comfortable all at once.

Iowa's James Daniels is wearing pajamas and a smoking jacket. Hero. pic.twitter.com/H88HG20YZ8 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 27, 2018

This is the second time this month Josh Rosen has sat at a table with family & friends during Passover. pic.twitter.com/lRswaPmx9z — joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) April 27, 2018

"Rise up Red Sea" is truly an amazing hat for the team that then drafted the Jewish QB named Josh Rosen. pic.twitter.com/Q5UYtsk3da — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) April 27, 2018

Ned Yost said it wasn’t until today he realized the Royals were 5-17. He was relieved. Thought they were 5-20. — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) April 26, 2018

A timely reminder for all print-publishing folk errywhere: Beware the Gutter™ pic.twitter.com/ANVMmGKFb3 — Adolfo Aranjuez (@adolfo_ae) April 26, 2018

