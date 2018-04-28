Weekend Hot Clicks: Titus O'Neil Gave Us the Greatest Entrance in Royal Rumble History

In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we break down a crazy night in the NBA Playoffs and an incredible Royal Rumble entrance from Titus O'Neil. 

By Andrew Doughty
April 28, 2018

Fireworks in SLC...

Utah eliminated OKC after an inexcusably pathetic no-call on a Paul George three-point attempt in the final seconds. NBA players were furious over the missed call, and Russell Westbrook was not happy with heckling fans and nearly went after them.

...And in Indy

The Indianapolis mayor outlawed goaltending before Game 6 but that had no impact on the Pacers’ blowout of the Cavs, during which Oladipo and LeBron put on a dunking clinic. LeBron gave a love tap to Lance Stephenson, who collapsed like he was hit by a semi-truck.

Royal Stumble

During WWE’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Titus O’Neil made the greatest entrance in Royal Rumble history.

Honor Landry

Vince Young wasn’t one of obnoxious guest pickers who wouldn’t get off the stage but he did badly mispronounce Harold Landry’s name. And I thought botching Tremaine Edmunds’ name was bad.

Royals are sold

The Kansas City Royals were unexpectedly sold last week. The buyer: Matt Davidson.

This guy’s flow isn’t getting enough attention

Travel with your toilet

Lickgate

Genie Bouchard

Odds and Ends

Jay Cutler is supposedly retiring again. Maybe ... Colleges receive a TON of money in marketing exposure from first-round picks ... Woman smashed windows at Popeye’s because her meal didn’t come with a soda ... Derrius Guice says rumors of off-the-field issues are false ... Another soccer official busted for bribery and corruption … For those who’ve seen Infinity War: 6 details you may have missed ... Royce White is playing basketball in Canada and just got suspended 11 games for a sideline argument ... Ranking all 31 NFL stadiums, worst to best.

High-speed chase in Des Moines

What’s the surging rate on this?

Random Video

Text and video Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

