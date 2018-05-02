Traina Thoughts: Dwyane Wade Gives Us A Rare Feel-Good Story

James Shaw Jr., got an unexpected visit from his favorite basketball player, Dwyane Wade, on 'Ellen.'

By Jimmy Traina
May 02, 2018

1. Everyone is fightining. Everyone.

In the past 24 hours, we've had, Draymond Green vs. Charles Barkley. The Astros vs. Trevor Bauer. Drake vs. Kendrick Perkins. Ken Giles vs. Himself.

So I wanna flip the script here and focus on something positive. Let's have a feel-good moment on hump day!

Enter NBA star, Dwyane Wade, who surprised Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr. during a taping of "Ellen" yesterday. Shaw, who pryed the gun out of the hands of a shooter in the Nashville restaurant a couple of weeks ago, told host Ellen DeGeneres that Wade was his favorite basketball player. Right on cue, Wade came out. He spent time with Shaw and presented him with a gift. Nice job, D-Wade.

2. Such a grizzled veteran move here by Rajon Rondo to wipe his sweat all over the basketball before Draymond was about to take a free throw last night.

3. The No. 1 highlight of the young 2018 MLB season came last night from Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong.

4. Dirk Nowitizki is so good at Twitter.

5. Glenn Jacobs -- known to WWE fans as Kane -- won the GOP primary for mayor of Knox County, Tenn., last night. So let's remember the time Kane set Jim Ross on fire.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with SiriusXM radio host, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. The Doggie talks about his partner of 19 years Mike Francesa returning to WFAN, where his relationship stands with Mike, why he thinks Boomer Esiason is a hypocrite, the challenge of doing radio at SiriusXM, the worst trend in radio, the Internet’s impact on sports radio and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes.

7. RANDOM "SOPRANOS" VIDEO OF THE DAY: Top five scene of all time in show history -- Christopher's intervention.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING:

