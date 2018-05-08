1. We've documented the struggling ratings for ESPN's new morning show Get Up a couple of times in Traina Thoughts. An interesting offshoot of Get Up being down from SportsCenter, which previously aired in the time slot, is how the NFL Network's Good Morning Football has benefited.

The NFL Network passed along these numbers last week:

• Good Morning Football is up 20 percent overall in the 18-49 category since the launch of Get Up.

• Good Morning Football is up 23 percent in total viewers since the launch of Get Up.

• Ratings this offseason for Good Morning Football are up 40 percent in the 18-49 category over last offseason.

I've long said that Good Morning Football is the best morning sports show on TV, so I'm not shocked more and more viewers are coming around. When the show launched, it did not have household names like Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose. The show, hosted by Kay Adams, Nate Burleson, Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager, has built an audience on quality, so it's nice to see that get rewarded in the ratings.

2. Let's recap Tom Brady's night at the Met Gala on Monday.

He was not pleased at all with Gisele trying to embarrass him on Instagram.

Gisele getting Tom Brady flustered more than the Eagles D. pic.twitter.com/RAzZTxFrtY — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 8, 2018

He made Nick Jonas look kind of ridiculous.

Getty Images

And he posed awkwardly with J-Lo's boyfriend.

3. If you missed it during garbage time, LeBron James hit his most ridiculous fadeaway yet.

Led by @KingJames’ game-high 29 points on 12-19 (.632) shooting, game-high 11 assists, game-high eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes, last night we completed the #CavsRaptors sweep.

GAME 4 HIGHLIGHTS → https://t.co/2dlLuV2JMD#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/KrCNefycjh — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 8, 2018

Former Cleveland Browns safety Joe Haden has an interesting way to celebrate the Cavs sweep of the Raptors.

Me and Wifey brought the broom out!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mfqbZPS8Rn — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) May 8, 2018

4. Everyone should love something as much as Joel Embiid loves Twitter.

5. Tim Lincecum, making a minor league start on Monday, did something I've never seen a pitcher do before.

Tim Lincecum lost his glove on a pitch last night and still threw a strike 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/p6FBYB1Xc6 — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) May 8, 2018

6. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night and revealed that he rides his scooter to IHOP every single day for breakfast. His order: banana nutella crepe with hash brows, bacon and over-medium eggs.

7. RANDOM SEINFELD VIDEO OF THE DAY: "Give me that rye. I want that rye, lady. Shut up you old bag."

