ESPN's 'Get Up' Has Been a Gift for NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football'

Ratings for the NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' are way up since ESPN launched 'Get Up.'

By Jimmy Traina
May 08, 2018

1. We've documented the struggling ratings for ESPN's new morning show Get Up a couple of times in Traina Thoughts. An interesting offshoot of Get Up being down from SportsCenter, which previously aired in the time slot, is how the NFL Network's Good Morning Football has benefited.

The NFL Network passed along these numbers last week:

Good Morning Football is up 20 percent overall in the 18-49 category since the launch of Get Up.

Good Morning Football is up 23 percent in total viewers since the launch of Get Up.

• Ratings this offseason for Good Morning Football are up 40 percent in the 18-49 category over last offseason.

I've long said that Good Morning Football is the best morning sports show on TV, so I'm not shocked more and more viewers are coming around. When the show launched, it did not have household names like Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose. The show, hosted by Kay Adams, Nate Burleson, Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager, has built an audience on quality, so it's nice to see that get rewarded in the ratings.

2. Let's recap Tom Brady's night at the Met Gala on Monday.

He was not pleased at all with Gisele trying to embarrass him on Instagram.

He made Nick Jonas look kind of ridiculous.

Getty Images

And he posed awkwardly with J-Lo's boyfriend.

3. If you missed it during garbage time, LeBron James hit his most ridiculous fadeaway yet.

Former Cleveland Browns safety Joe Haden has an interesting way to celebrate the Cavs sweep of the Raptors.

4. Everyone should love something as much as Joel Embiid loves Twitter.

Do you Trust Embiid? 😂 📸: @jcamerato

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

5. Tim Lincecum, making a minor league start on Monday, did something I've never seen a pitcher do before.

6. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night and revealed that he rides his scooter to IHOP every single day for breakfast. His order: banana nutella crepe with hash brows, bacon and over-medium eggs.

7. RANDOM SEINFELD VIDEO OF THE DAY: "Give me that rye. I want that rye, lady. Shut up you old bag."

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Why did so many people forget that Ben Roethlisberger is a bad guy?

