Ian Park, Lineman/Halo Singer

The Eagles thought they were getting an offensive lineman when they signed Slippery Rock guard Ian Park as an undrafted free agent last month. They got the voice of an angel, too.

What flavor?

A bear at a zoo in Alberta wanted ice cream last week so his zookeepers threw him in the car and got some ice cream.

Sorry, Jim, this is asinine

Jim Kaat was a hell of a pitcher but I hope Rob Manfred doesn’t hire him to speed up the game. Kaat proposed the game be shortened to seven innings.

Freedom Festival

After his contract wasn’t renewed by the Bucs this offseason, Joe Hawley didn’t pursue another opportunity in football. Instead, he donated most of his stuff, bought a van, pimped it out and hit the road with his dog, Freedom.

Pitt Throwbacks > Everything Else

ACC throwback uniforms that should be worn in 2018.

Yogi’s 93rd

Yankees legend Yogi Berra would have turned 93 today. He won 10 World Series, including the memorable 1956 Fall Classic that featured Don Larsen’s perfect game https://t.co/2GNOAJnpJr pic.twitter.com/Y99GijXp2O — SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 12, 2018

It “might” be a trap? It’s always a trap

Mom will say she doesn't need anything for Mother's Day this Sunday. It might be a trap. https://t.co/6wXRHmkjb0 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 12, 2018

This is not wrong

Every Saturday afternoon could use a little Hailey Clauson. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Zv2LH1vWMK pic.twitter.com/3Bww2pDqFw — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 12, 2018

No.

Are you brave enough to stay in this hotel? pic.twitter.com/2wLasPodcR — Mashable (@mashable) May 12, 2018

Odds and Ends

Smith-Schuster dropped an awesome Steelers-themed Infinity War trailer ... Iceland unveiled their World Cup roster in magnificent fashion ... ICYMI: Sketchers is suing Adidas over the FBI probe for some reason ... Groundhogs are attacking people in Maryland ... Andrew McCutchen received a hero’s welcome in his return to Pittsburgh … This football player sincerely applauded scouts for not drafting him ... From Aikman to Mayfield, the best transfer QBs of all time.

That’s a dinosaur, not a gator

Seriously, what’s the “r” doing in February?

For the Win ranked the 13 greatest George Steinbrenner moments on Seinfeld, which included this beauty:

We wear caps and sleeves at this level