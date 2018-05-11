Watch: Giants' Andrew McCutchen Gets Long Standing Ovation in Return to Pittsburgh

The centerfielder returned to Pittsburgh for the first time on Friday night.

By Jenna West
May 11, 2018

Andrew McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh for the first time on Friday night, receiving a standing ovation from Pirates fans at PNC Park.

As McCutchen approached the plate in the first inning, the Pirates honored their former star with a video tribute. 

Pirates fans also gave McCutchen a standing ovation, which lasted 90 seconds. He tipped his helmet and stood by home plate looking around the ballpark and nodding to fans.

When McCutchen was called out on strikes in his first at bat, fans booed the umpire's call.

In the bottom of the inning, the video tribute played again as McCutchen ran out to center field. Fans gave McCutchen a second standing ovation, and he tipped his cap to show his appreciation.

Earlier in the day, McCutchen was seen catching up with his former teammates during batting practice. 

McCutchen played for the Pirates for nine seasons after they drafted him in 2005. He was traded to the Giants in January.

