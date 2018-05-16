What do you hear?

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Following in the tradition of The Dress—2015’s hottest internet debate, which I just learned has its own Wikipedia page—people can’t stop arguing over whether the robot man in the clip above is saying “yanny” or “laurel.”

I listened to it first through the built-in speaker on my phone and heard yanny. Then I listened later through a pair of headphones and heard laurel, which made me irrationally angry. But it turns out there’s a very easy explanation. What you hear is based on the bass levels, so if your speakers or headphones have better bass, you’re more likely to hear laurel.

you can hear both when you adjust the bass levels: pic.twitter.com/22boppUJS1 — Earth Vessel Quotes (@earthvessquotes) May 15, 2018

Glad we got to the bottom of that.

So, about that Warriors-Cavs rematch...

Remember how LeBron singlehandedly carried the Cavs past the Raptors and we all assumed we were getting a fourth straight Warriors-Cavs finals? Maybe we got ahead of ourselves.

LeBron was fabulous again in Game 2 against the Celtics last night but it wasn’t enough to overcome his garbage supporting cast as Boston mounted a second-half comeback to take a 2–0 lead in the series.

Right now it looks like the Celtics just have too much depth for the Cavs. Cleveland has talent around LeBron but the team hasn’t found a way to capitalize on it. Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson were very good players before they were acquired at the trade deadline, but they haven’t made an impact on this series.

Jordan Clarkson was a DNP-CD, Cedi Osman played two minutes, Rodney Hood was a -7 in 11 minutes and Dwyane Wade was at home tweeting about the game on his couch because the Cavs wanted to clear up playing time for those three guys. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 16, 2018

One of those Dwyane Wade tweets, by the way, is how I found out about the ridiculous scheduling of this series.

Wait...So we gotta wait until Saturday for game 3??? 🤷🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️. Come on @NBA — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 16, 2018

That’s right. There’s no basketball on TV on Thursday or Friday.

You can’t make this up

A’s outfielder Stephen Piscotty, who lost his mother to ALS last week, returned to the team last night and hit a homer in his first at-bat.

Bits & Pieces

ESPN’s Pablo Torre officiated a wedding between two Sam Hinkie acolytes at an NBA draft lottery party. ... Red Sox reliever Carson Smith gave himself a potentially serious injury by throwing his glove at the dugout wall in a fit of rage. ... Zombieland, a very funny movie I forgot existed until right this instant, is getting a sequel. ... A Michigan woman tried to get revenge on her former coworkers by serving them laxative-laced brownies.

I’m worried about Wisconsin

Who is drinking the most? The drunkest cities in America. https://t.co/bg10ZRqmeF pic.twitter.com/oVN9nJVHrs — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 15, 2018

Don’t you hate when that happens?

TIL Charles Barkley missed the 1994 season opener because he accidentally rubbed lotion in his eyes at an Eric Clapton concert pic.twitter.com/HkWFvmsvpO — Eric Harvey (@ericdharvey) May 15, 2018

I think mine was either Allan Houston or Andy Pettitte

Your first sports jersey - whose name was on the back? — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) May 15, 2018

I was a way bigger Pettitte fan, but I think I got the jerseys right around the same time.

Did she not know who Michael Finley was?

Man that Michael Finley part of the draft lottery...☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/JAIfgVMDf1 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 16, 2018

Freddie Freeman must have a baseball magnet in his shoe

What a wacky sequence of events. pic.twitter.com/DI2sHXJKAa — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2018

It defies the laws of physics to fall down stairs like this

I’ll just leave this here! 😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/inJLcRSB5E — Big Dunc (@Duncanreddevil) May 15, 2018

Drone exterminators are the future

A good song

If it feels like I mailed this in, it’s because my flight home from Montreal last night got delayed by more than three hours and I didn’t get home until almost 1 a.m.

