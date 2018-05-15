The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of trust in the process these days. First, there was the basketball process that landed the team superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Then, there was the process of love last year, where a 76ers fan proposed to his girlfriend at a NBA draft lottery viewing party hosted by the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast.

TRUST THE PROCESS ... OF LOVE



THESE SIXERS FANS GOT ENGAGED AT A LOTTERY PARTY

📹 @Liberty_Ballers pic.twitter.com/nutCX1VMt2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 16, 2017

The podcast hosts an annual party the night of the lottery at Xfinity Live in Philadelphia that sells more than 3,000 tickets.

This year, two fans took it one step further by getting married at the party. ESPN's Pablo Torre even officiated.

Seriously they weren’t joking about @PabloTorre marrying people at XFinity Live. Like this is actually happening. @RTRSPodcast #TooGood pic.twitter.com/5BuHj4ega7 — Steve Moore (@Smoore1117) May 15, 2018

Talk about some dedicated fans.

This isn't new for fans of the podcast, however, as Rights to Ricky Sanchez has long had a devout following. Last year, they raised a Sam Hinkie banner into the rafters and in 2016, they paid tribute to the founder of The Process with a billboard that read, "Hinkie Forever." SI's Andrew Sharp wrote about the group's annual lottery party in 2016 as well.