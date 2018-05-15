WATCH: Sixers Fans Get Married at NBA Draft Lottery Party

ESPN's Pablo Torre officiated the marriage.

By Nihal Kolur
May 15, 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of trust in the process these days. First, there was the basketball process that landed the team superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Then, there was the process of love last year, where a 76ers fan proposed to his girlfriend at a NBA draft lottery viewing party hosted by the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast.

The podcast hosts an annual party the night of the lottery at Xfinity Live in Philadelphia that sells more than 3,000 tickets.

This year, two fans took it one step further by getting married at the party. ESPN's Pablo Torre even officiated. 

Talk about some dedicated fans.

This isn't new for fans of the podcast, however, as Rights to Ricky Sanchez has long had a devout following. Last year, they raised a Sam Hinkie banner into the rafters and in 2016, they paid tribute to the founder of The Process with a billboard that read, "Hinkie Forever." SI's Andrew Sharp wrote about the group's annual lottery party in 2016 as well. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)