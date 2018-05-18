Fortnite isn’t that great

Here is a sad and very unusual story. There is an NHL prospect, a recent first-round pick for a top team, who is now unlikely to make it to the NHL because he’s addicted to video games.

NHL reporter Jeff Marek relayed the story on the Sportsnet podcast “31 Thoughts”. Here is the transcription, via Deadspin:

“On video games—and I’m not going to say the player’s name. I really doubt he’s going to make it to the NHL, and it’s because of a video game addiction, to the point where his junior general manager told me that they’ve had him go to counseling over it, because he’ll play until all hours of the night and into the morning and then he’ll have no energy the next day. Like, he’ll be a write-off. And it is that bad. He has this compulsion for playing video games until all hours. I swore that I wouldn’t say the player’s name, but it’s unfortunate. He’s a recent first-round draft pick for a very, very prominent NHL team, will probably never play in the NHL because of a video game addiction.”

My GPA probably could have been a few ticks higher in college if I didn’t have an XBox, but I can’t imagine playing video games so much that it jeopardizes a potential seven-figure career.

Ovi’s face says it all

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After taking a 2–0 lead in Tampa, the Capitals appeared to be in good shape to advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1998. After jumping out to an early lead and holding the Lightning without a shot for more than 20 minutes, Washington appeared at least capable of taking a 3–1 lead back to Florida. But no, the Caps blew it.

A keen observer might notice that, in the photo above, Alex Ovechkin’s stick is broken. How did that happen? He smashed it on the crossbar after the Lightning’s empty net goal to seal the game.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Caps now face the unenviable task of playing on the road after two deflating home losses, compounded by 20 years of playoff failures. Ovechkin is clearly feeling the pressure, knowing that he’s one of the greatest players of his generation but also that his window to win a Cup is closing quickly as he’s about to turn 33.

Sell me this pen

(NSFW language.)

Wacky combine interview questions aren’t just limited to the NFL. Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr., widely considered a top-five prospect in this year’s NBA draft, said Thursday on ESPN that one team asked him to sell them a pen, just like that scene in The Wolf of Wall Street.

“Shoot this is a great one. It goes with everything. You can clip it on something,” Jackson said when asked to sell the pen to the ESPN crew. “What’s funny—the pen I had in the meeting, it clicked. And I didn’t think it was working, so he asked me, ‘Is it broken?’ I said, ‘No, it’s just one of our more unique pens.’”

Bits & Pieces

A 93-year-old just made his first hole-in-one after 65 years of playing golf, so there’s still hope for you. ... A Florida woman’s parrot has learned how to command her Alexa smart speaker to turn the lights on and off all day and night. ... Meek Mill is going to the White House. ... The Yankees had to spend Wednesday night sleeping at the airport because their plane couldn’t take off. ... In other Yankees news, Mark Teixeira says he’s “not surprised” Robinson Cano got busted for steroids.

Speaking of video games...

This thread is outstanding.

stock photos for "playing video games" are the only content pic.twitter.com/PHILi1MyZl — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) May 17, 2018

It’s always exciting to start your day with an obstacle course

The MTA at the forefront of innovation. pic.twitter.com/Rzp9kx6xTM — Tony Akio Cohen (@CelluloidSimple) May 17, 2018

Texts from Bill Walton are exactly what you’d expect

Just so you don’t think he only asks these questions on air. pic.twitter.com/pasknD0xZo — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 18, 2018

Poetic

"That's the Earth farting, man. All I know is, that volcano is demanding some respect." https://t.co/1oWys86jss — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 18, 2018

Ah, the fabled ketchup principle

Cowboys OL coach Paul Alexander wrote in his book "Perform" about how he can rule out certain offensive lineman playing for him by the way they dispense ketchup from a bottle. pic.twitter.com/zXDGT057jm — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) May 17, 2018

Pretty good

Which Tony Hawk game is this?

the F-150-50 grind pic.twitter.com/lAHPw1YNku — billy mays here with oxycontin (@VersaceCroccs) May 11, 2018

The guy who made the NHL keep changing the rules

You ever wish the goalie could charge the skater during a penalty shot?



Well, thanks to Roger Neilson, they can’t do that anymore. 😂 pic.twitter.com/C0avuOywCO — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 17, 2018

The hottest club in North Adelaide is the tiled roof

For the second night in a row, police have arrested a suspect who fled onto a roof to try and escape. A North Adelaide resident was hit by a flying roof tile that was thrown by the sky-high intruder. #Adelaide #7News pic.twitter.com/OuW7l2Gmcf — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 17, 2018

How stupid do you have to be to get arrested doing the same thing two guys got arrested doing the night before?

This guy hates his job

A good song

