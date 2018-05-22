1. It's not breaking news to say that Fox & Friends is one of the worst shows in the history of television, but today was a banner day. The state-run program dedicated an entire segment to blasting the National Association of Black Journalists for naming ESPN's Jemele Hill its Journalist of the Year.

Now, before I even get into what actually took place, can we just pause for a moment and acknowledge how hilarious it is that Fox & Friends decided to pretend today that they even care one iota about the National Association of Black Journalists? Truly precious.

OK, now for the segment. The completely lost hosts and their guest did not critique the NABJ for giving Hill the award based on her body of work the past year. Instead, they spent the whole segment ripping Hill for being "unemployed."

Here's the thing: JEMELE HILL STILL WORKS AT ESPN. JEMELE HILL IS NOT UNEMPLOYED.

Yes, Hill is no longer hosting the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter, but ESPN has used her on a variety of its shows, such as Highly Questionable and SportsNation and she writes a column. It's right here.

Obviously, you'd have to be off your rocker to expect Fox & Friends to get anything right and pay attention to facts, but this particular quote from the guest was especially comical: "The National Black Association of Journalist is literally saying we’re gonna applaud unemployment and that’s not something I stand for."

One: It's the National Association of Black Journalists. Two: She's not unemployed.

It got better, though. The guest then dropped this absurd line:

“How can she donate to those young black folks if she no longer has a platform? If I want, if I had a little girl, to say, hey, if she wanted to go in sports, she could look up to Jemele. Well, there is no Jemele anymore.”

That has to be news to Hill, who at last check is still alive and well and employed by ESPN and tweeting to more than 1 million followers.

Oh, and all the hosts kept calling her "Jemeal" throughout the segment.

2. Kevin Love showed why he's the greatest outlet pass thrower in the history of the NBA last night.

If you think I overstated that claim, just watch this.

3. Twitter legend Joel Embiid took direct aim at the Celtics' Aron Baynes during last night's game.

Man bun is in NBA just to get dunked on — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 22, 2018

Embiid's tweet was only the second-most embarrassing moment of the night for Baynes.

Al Horford directing Aron Baynes to the hoop mid-play will never not be funny. pic.twitter.com/2dTFOauviP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2018

4. Very cool stuff here from the Nationals Twitter feed after 19-year-old Juan Soto homered on the first pitch of his first Major League start.

19-year-old Bryce Harper’s first @MLB homer:

Monday, 5/14/2012 vs. SD



19-year-old Juan Soto’s first MLB homer:

Monday, 5/21/2018 vs. SD pic.twitter.com/4t6e88QazX — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 22, 2018

5. If you missed it yesterday, Google thinks Shaquille O'Neal instead of Joey Fatone was a member of *NSYNC. This did not go unnoticed by some important players.

Who knew @SHAQ was in @NSYNC does that mean I played basketball ?! pic.twitter.com/Zt73BS0uy1 — Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) May 21, 2018

6. This Sean Casey-Billy Ripken bit from MLB Network's MLB Tonight went very wrong.

7. RANDOM "ACOUSTIC" VIDEO OF THE DAY

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: This postseason, LeBron James is averaging 33.6 points, 9 assists, 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 55 percent from the field. In his 15th NBA season. And nobody even flinches.