LeBron was unstoppable

If you don’t think LeBron James is the best player ever, I don’t know what to tell you.

After playing 82 games in the regular season and leading the league in minutes per game, he played all 48 minutes in a signature win over the Celtics on Sunday night to advance to his eighth straight NBA Finals. It wasn’t a pretty game for either team, but it never was going to be if LeBron was going to pull it off. His teammates are practically worthless, so LeBron did it all himself. Seriously, he did everything.

He had this crazy block on Terry Rozier.

LeBron with the ultimate stare down. 👀 pic.twitter.com/oNku6zG4h1 — 2018 NBA Champions. (@LeKingJames23) May 28, 2018

On a key fourth-quarter possession, he got mugged, had his shot goaltended and still made the basket (plus the ensuing foul shot).

one celtic hanging on lebron's shoulders and another goaltending his shot and the ball still going through the hoop is a microcosm of lebron vs celtics — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 28, 2018

He also showed that he continues to be the best passer in the NBA.

LeBron James hits ahead to George Hill for the clutch bucket in tonight's #AssistOfTheNight! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/8YMtDqmupI — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2018

LeBron wasn’t perfect on the night, though, as he was on the receiving end of this monster Jayson Tatum dunk.

But other than that, LeBron was spectacular, as this full highlight video shows.

LeBron James puts up 17 PTS, 10 REB for the @cavs in the 1st half of Game 7! #WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2jGkXWNRL3 — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2018

Brad Stevens admitted after the game that the Celtics couldn’t even hope to contain him.

More sports tonight!

The long weekend ends with even more great sports action. The Rockets and Warriors meet in Houston for the right to face LeBron in the Finals. I’m willing to bet that one has more scoring than the Cavs-Celtics game.

The Stanley Cup Final also starts tonight in Las Vegas. The narrative will be amazing whether it’s the expansion Golden Knights winning or all-time great Alexander Ovechkin finally lifting the Cup. (If you’d rather talk about the narrative of the jerseys, this is a fun read.)

No one knows what this animal is

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (via Great Falls Tribune)

Experts are struggling to identify this animal shot and killed recently by a rancher in Montana. It’s not quite a wolf, not quite a dog. It’s probably just a dog-wolf hybrid, because these mystery animals are never quite that mysterious, but I wanted to mention it here because I love this Facebook comment relayed by the Great Falls Tribune.

“That could very well be what’s being called Dogman,” the person wrote. “They’re spotted each day and the government quells any and all reports. Several people report being strong armed into keeping quiet about their reports by men wearing black suits. These are just facts. Look into if if you don’t believe it.”

Indeed. Look into it.

Bits & Pieces

LeBron is going to need some serious rest after this season, so it’s a good thing he’s making over his $23 million Los Angeles mansion. ... Coca Cola is making alcoholic sodas in Japan. ... Get a load of this giant prehistoric-looking fish caught in Mississippi.

Keanu is a real one

Keanu reeves just gave me a lighter to light my L outside lol .. classic .. pic.twitter.com/LkmglbGP66 — Bev Happens (@_Jack_Sour) May 26, 2018

Look what one year playing for the Knicks does to you

Enes Kanter's new look is ______. pic.twitter.com/EfmCQut2m0 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 28, 2018

Get all the way out of here with this, Kobe

We can enjoy one without tearing down one. I love what he’s doing. Don’t debate what can’t be definitively won by anyone #enjoymy5 #enjoymj6 #enjoylbjquest — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 28, 2018

No one is debating where you stand in the GOAT debate. Everybody agrees you’re way, way behind Jordan and LeBron.

Where Snoop from The Wire grew up

Hero

French president Emmanuel Macron will make the man in the video, an immigrant from Mali named Mamodou Gassama, a French citizen due to his heroism.

Wiffle ball is the greatest

SHEEEESH.



Put your kids to bed before watching this one, folks. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VAYTHzrlSW — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 27, 2018

Reminds me of the summer I spent almost every day playing wiffle ball.

What a grab!

OH. MY. GOODNESS: @GoWoodDucks outfielder @Jenk_02 just made one of the CRAZIEST catches I have ever seen. Full speed. Flips over the wall.



Rising star in the @Rangers organization. @MiLB #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/bLRkgjHUbg — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) May 27, 2018

A good song

Have a good Memorial Day. This song always reminds me of summer.

Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning. Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.