Traina Thoughts: Another Day, Another Pathetic Lie From FOX News About The Anthem

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

FOX News manipulates people into thinking Eagles players kneeled during anthem.

By Jimmy Traina
June 05, 2018

1. Obviously, I could spend all day every day covering the lies spewed by state-run FOX News, but everyone is always screaming "stick to sports," so I have to pick my spots.

So, on the heels of FOX News lying about Jemele Hill being unemployed a couple of weeks ago, today they lied about Eagles players kneeling during the national anthem. And the way FOX News tried to pull of the lie is pretty incredible. The network used photos of Philly players praying before games to manipulate the FOX News audience into thinking they were kneeling during the national anthem.

FOX News' lie did not sit well with the Eagles' Zach Ertz and Chris Long.

 

This, of course, comes on the heels of the the Eagles getting disinvited from the White House because the person running the country lied last night about the team kneeling during the anthem when they did not.

It's so blantantly obvious that, no matter what the NFL and its players do, the White House and FOX News are going to use this anthem controversy from now until the election in 2020 to keep their base happy. That's why the NFL's decision to implement that stupid new rule last week about staying in the locker room was doubly absurd. The owners tried to play both sides of the fence and now the White House is going to keep pounding them. Nice job!

2. In 2014, then-Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers hit then-Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton in the face with a pitch.

Last night, Fiers hit Stanton in the elbow with a pitch during the Tigers-Yankees nightcap of a doubleheader. In Stanton's next at-bat off Fiers, he hit a 456-foot home run and sent a few of messages to Fiers via staredown, bat flip and point.

3. This is so meta. You can actually bet on betting, via BetDSI.eu. These are actually wagers offered by the offshore site in honor of Delaware becoming the first state to accept wagers today.

Men's NCAA Tournament round played in state with legalized sports betting by 2023
Yes: -750
No: +400

Super Bowl played in state with legalized sports betting by 2023
Yes: +200
No: -240

Next state to accept a traditional sports bet
New Jersey: -800
Mississippi: +1200
West Virginia: +1500
Pennsylvania: +2000
Field (any other state): +2500

Total current non-legalized states to allow sports betting by Week of 1 NFL regular season (9/6/18)
Over 4.5 (-140)
Under 4.5 (+110)

Type of legal sports bet first placed in Delaware on 6/5/18
Straight (spread, total, moneyline) -300
Parlay +250
Teaser +700

Sport of legal sports bet placed in Delaware on 6/5/18
Basketball -120
Baseball +180
Hockey +200
Soccer +600
Football +800
Field (Any other sport) +1000

4. Giants pitcher Derek Holland is no longer Derek Holland, apparently.

Holland's former Texas Rangers teammate, C.J. Wilson, quickly updated his contact info after the news broke.

5. Isiah Thomas faced off against Isaiah Thomas in a battle of pop culture trivia on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night.

6. The newest episode of the SI Media Podcast is an interview with ESPN business reporter, Darren Rovell. The controversial Twitter figure pulled no punches while discussing all sorts of topics about the social media service, including why he blocks so many people, whether he thinks he can unplug from Twitter, whether he has a staff helping him with his tweets, what his set up is while watching games, his Twitter feuds and regrets, and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM "SACHA BARON COHEN" VIDEO OF THE DAY: The first time I watched this sketch, I had tears in my eyes, even though I felt so bad for the guy.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Warriors -4.5 tonight.

More Extra Mustard

