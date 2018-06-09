Champs crowned, sweepstakes begin

Ben Golliver’s take on the Warriors’ dynasty is the best NBA Finals read you’ll find this weekend. Unsurprisingly, the Dubs lead the odds for the 2019 NBA Finals. The league's stars didn’t wait to begin recruiting free-agent-to-be LeBron to their teams. Several took to Twitter in the final minutes of the blowout. Where will the King land?

I can’t believe how little attention this is getting

Ben Lecomte, a French endurance swimmer, is now a few days into his 5,000-mile swim from Japan to the United States. He would be the first person to swim across the Pacific Ocean.

Listen to your wife

The story of the $315 million Powerball winner is wild

World Cup roundup

Breaking down each Group at Russia 2018. And you need to watch this video about Grant Wahl’s trip to Iceland, the smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup. Vladimir Putin seems fired up about hosting the World Cup.

Colangelo joins exclusive club

ICYMI this week, check out this list of the most bizarre firings in sports history, which now includes Bryan Colangelo.

Simona Halep, 2018 French Open champ

World No. 1 Simona Halep captured her first Grand Slam title with a win over Sloane Stephens in the French Open final https://t.co/0dn1u0vmES — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 9, 2018

Alexis Ren

How much does the kit cost?

Alongside its carbon-fibre cousin, we now have a full size 1:1 @LEGO_Group McLaren 720S on display at the @Petersen_Museum pic.twitter.com/6YwyPRBXyZ — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) June 4, 2018

What CD do you think is in there?

This is LeBron showing up for his first NBA game. A CD player and a regular toiletry kit was what they carried back then. pic.twitter.com/2fHcNADSml — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 9, 2018

Odds and Ends

Ranking every NBA logo, crappiest to best ... Draymond is baffled by the internet … Emirates is building commercial planes without windows ... When looking for a summit location in Singapore, they discovered an old pirate hangout ... Kyrie won’t stop proclaiming that the Earth is flat ... Taco Bell is giving away free tacos. Here’s how to get them ... Lonzo and JR lead betting odds for next NBAer to get busted for a burner account.

I could watch this all day

45 Years Ago Today: Secretariat wins the Belmont in perhaps the most dominating performance in sports history, 2:24 time still stands as the record today. pic.twitter.com/qgB73y3CKe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 9, 2018

Leave him alone; he’s probably drunk

Ovechkin needed a mulligan. pic.twitter.com/EMI51bjqon — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) June 9, 2018

Happy anny Bobby

