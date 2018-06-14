1. Gisele Bundchen was recently interviewed by "Vogue," and shared the story behind Tom Brady's marriage propsal in 2009. Apparently, the Patriots quarterback told the supermodel that her apartment was flooded in order to get her there. Once she arrived, she saw the place filled with candle and rose petals and the future Hall of Famer dropped to his knee before poppipng the big question. Awwwww. In other important news, Gisele releveals that Tommy despises being barefoot.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features interviews with "Sports Illustrated" senior writer Lee Jenkins and "New York Post" media reportes, Andrew Marchand.

Jenkins, who wrote the magazine's cover story this week on Kevin Durant, goes in-depth on what makes the Warriors star tick and breaks down his unique personality. Jenkins, who broke the story of LeBron returning to Cleveland in 2014, also shares his thoughts on The Decision 3.0 and what's going through James' mind during this process. The longtime SI writer also talks about his process for writing a story, how long it takes him to pen a cover piece and how he goes about an assigment.

Marchand, whose interview begins at the 45-minute mark, joins the show for a discussion on current media news including A-Rod's performance on Sunday Night Baseball, what viewers should expect from FOX during the World Cup, Mike Francesa's ratings after his return to WFAN and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes. Please leave a review if you enjoy the show.

3. Speaking of LeBron, this sums things up perfectly.

4. I know I shouldn't be surprised that Major League Baseball is downright pathetic when it comes to promoting its sport and giving its fans what they want, but it stuns me sometimes. Yesterday's Traina Thoughts featured an awesome video from 2016 of Mets manager Terry Collins arguing with umpires after Noah Syndergaard got ejected from throwing behind Chase Utley. The video went viral and based on traffic for Traina Thoughts on Wednesday, many people enjoyed the clip. So what did the geniuses at MLB do? They got the video removed from all the Twitter accounts that posted it. MLB actually had a ton of buzz on social media Wednesday -- a true rarity -- and the shortsighted, clueless, inept people in charge put an end to it. The people in charge of the great sport are actually activiely particpating in hurting it. Absolutely mind-boggling.

5. Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is batting .150 with 4 home runs and 15 RBIs this season. His awful season has prompted one Maryland bar to take serious action.

6. Congrats to New Jersey, which is enjoying its first day of legalized sports betting today.

Lines forming. Bettors holding odds sheets. Some futures on NFL, CFB, World Cup to be made. pic.twitter.com/WSZA5yVBVi — Brett Smiley (@brettsmiley) June 14, 2018

45 minutes into legal sports betting in New Jersey, the sports bar at Monmouth Park is packed. Executives here hope that this racetrack alone at maturity can bring in $1 billion in bets annually. pic.twitter.com/ZHWOE43bhj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2018

7. RANDOM "LOCAL NEWS GOES WRONG" VIDEO OF THE DAY: One of the oldest and probably the most iconic You Tube videos when it comes to a local news fail.

IN CLOSING: I'm so livid I need to say this again: MLB is so incredibly stupid.