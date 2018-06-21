Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Anze Kopitar Snubs Magician After NHL Award Reveal Fails Miserably

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning.
By Dan Gartland
June 21, 2018

Finally, something went wrong for the NHL in Las Vegas

The NHL tried to add a little Vegas-style flair to its awards ceremony on the Strip last night, hiring a magician to do a card trick to reveal the Selke Award winner for the best defensive forward.

Yes, the trick was an utter disaster, but let’s not sleep on how awkward that handshake snub was. Look at this.

Yiiiikkeeess.

Just a little rain in Pittsburgh

Last night’s Brewers-Pirates game, not surprisingly, was postponed due to rain so heavy that it left the tunnel flooded up to the calves

That’s reasonably interesting, but I also just wanted an excuse to share this video of Salvy Perez saying “mucho rain” again. 

😂😂😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on

I still can’t believe this happened

@TimothyWeah on Instagram

Daniel Rapaport, our golf and tennis producer, isn’t in New York this week, which you’d think would be bad news for his rec soccer team. But no, they somehow managed to get a player from one of the top teams in Europe.

Bits & Pieces

This is an interesting look at the makeshift soccer fields players in Peru are using as the World Cup sparks interest in the game. ... The streaker who got laid out by a football player is now hiring a legal team to explore the possibility of suing him. ... If you’re drinking beer in Europe this summer, it may be flat due to a CO2 shortage. ... Klay Thompson reportedly kicked off his summer by chartering a plane to Mexico with a bunch of Instagram models.

Peak Marcus Smart

I love when this happens

DeAndre Ayton forgot to change his sample text from r/nba

What could go wrong?

The most revolutionary thing I’ve seen in Russia since 1917

This is a fantastic idea

I really do believe that a younger Ichiro had the pure bat-handling skills to be capable of hitting home runs whenever he wanted. But while I also believe a 44-year-old Ichiro is no longer capable of that, especially in a park that isn’t particularly friendly to hitters, it would be amazing to give Ichiro an All-Star send-off.

Ichiro, though, is throwing cold water on the suggestion

Nick Young’s very progressive drug policy

Sadly, mere hours after telling TMZ outside a nightclub that cocaine should be legal, Swaggy walked it back.

Chill. You know I was just joking

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on

Someone tell him how they do things in Denmark.

I don’t even know what to say

Everyone seems to think that this guy has mastered the art of deadpan but I don’t know what goes on in Mississippi.

Robert Plant’s reaction to an eight-year-old playing Led Zeppelin

Beating Tony Hawk 3 in under four minutes

Injured by a flying hot dog

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

