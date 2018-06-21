Finally, something went wrong for the NHL in Las Vegas

Oh my god the magician screwed up and then got snubbed by Kopitar 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gt8BGhFPus — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 21, 2018

The NHL tried to add a little Vegas-style flair to its awards ceremony on the Strip last night, hiring a magician to do a card trick to reveal the Selke Award winner for the best defensive forward.

Yes, the trick was an utter disaster, but let’s not sleep on how awkward that handshake snub was. Look at this.

Yiiiikkeeess.

Just a little rain in Pittsburgh

So uhh, the Allegheny has entered the Pirates dugout. pic.twitter.com/xa6VooWmv1 — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) June 21, 2018

Here's the scene as Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel retrieves equipment from the flooded tunnel at PNC Park. @PGSportsNow @PittsburghPG pic.twitter.com/ji5r8j22Lz — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) June 21, 2018

Last night’s Brewers-Pirates game, not surprisingly, was postponed due to rain so heavy that it left the tunnel flooded up to the calves.

That’s reasonably interesting, but I also just wanted an excuse to share this video of Salvy Perez saying “mucho rain” again.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on Jul 6, 2015 at 3:48pm PDT

I still can’t believe this happened

@TimothyWeah on Instagram

Daniel Rapaport, our golf and tennis producer, isn’t in New York this week, which you’d think would be bad news for his rec soccer team. But no, they somehow managed to get a player from one of the top teams in Europe.

Bits & Pieces

This is an interesting look at the makeshift soccer fields players in Peru are using as the World Cup sparks interest in the game. ... The streaker who got laid out by a football player is now hiring a legal team to explore the possibility of suing him. ... If you’re drinking beer in Europe this summer, it may be flat due to a CO2 shortage. ... Klay Thompson reportedly kicked off his summer by chartering a plane to Mexico with a bunch of Instagram models.

Peak Marcus Smart

At his camp, Marcus Smart just tried to take a charge on a kid running to the pizza line. This tweet is not a joke. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 20, 2018

Marcus Smart is definitely the kind of guy that does a Euro Step anytime he goes to throw a water bottle in the trash can. — Ian Diaz (@IanDiaz14) June 20, 2018

True. But depending on the fullness of the can, and it’s weight, it might require a pro hop. Or if it’s one of those tall skinny cans=stepback. You have to think the game. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) June 20, 2018

I love when this happens

What could go wrong?

We should open a park. https://t.co/FPAb1Bd5jQ — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) June 20, 2018

The most revolutionary thing I’ve seen in Russia since 1917

This is a fantastic idea

🚨 RT if you want ICHIRO in the Home Run Derby 🚨@Mariners manager Scott Servais makes the case:#TrueToTheBlue #Mariners #IchiForDC pic.twitter.com/oBoz6XFdiD — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) June 20, 2018

I really do believe that a younger Ichiro had the pure bat-handling skills to be capable of hitting home runs whenever he wanted. But while I also believe a 44-year-old Ichiro is no longer capable of that, especially in a park that isn’t particularly friendly to hitters, it would be amazing to give Ichiro an All-Star send-off.

Ichiro, though, is throwing cold water on the suggestion.

Nick Young’s very progressive drug policy

Sadly, mere hours after telling TMZ outside a nightclub that cocaine should be legal, Swaggy walked it back.

Chill. You know I was just joking A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on Jun 20, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

Someone tell him how they do things in Denmark.

I don’t even know what to say

Y’all. This Mississippi State fan’s description of the sacrifices his family made so he could be in Omaha. You just have to listen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4qCweFDxPS — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) June 20, 2018

Everyone seems to think that this guy has mastered the art of deadpan but I don’t know what goes on in Mississippi.

Robert Plant’s reaction to an eight-year-old playing Led Zeppelin

Beating Tony Hawk 3 in under four minutes

Injured by a flying hot dog

A good song

