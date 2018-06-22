Quickly
The Celtics have a type
The Celtics took Texas A&M big man Robert Williams with their first-round pick last night, a move that adds some much needed size to the Boston roster. Williams is also a good pick because it seems like he and Kyrie Irving already have something to talk about.
The earth is flat...— Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) April 7, 2018
Now, Williams appears to be one of those guys who uses Twitter to drop half-formed thoughts a few words at a time. He certainly hasn’t wasted as much breath on this asinine topic as Kyrie has, but I’m sure he’ll at least be willing to listen to Irving explain why the Illuminati-controlled government wants to trick us into believing the world is round.
Woj was the best part of the draft last night
Source: The Lakers are unlikely to resist Mo Wagner with the 25th pick.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018
Asking Adrian Wojnarowski not to tip draft picks is like asking him not to breathe. The news that he promised not to spoil the draft was so shocking that we should have realized he had found a gaping loophole.
Rather than state for certain what clubs were doing, Woj winked very obviously. (Our Khadrice Rollins ranked the best turns of phrase here.)
Source: Utah Jazz have no plans to pass on Grayson Allen with the 21st pick.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018
The clever trick especially entertained Woj’s fellow ESPNers.
use “looking like a snack” next @wojespn— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 22, 2018
Best remaining synonyms on the board: mulling over, pondering, & fittin' to,— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) June 22, 2018
SVP 😅😭 pic.twitter.com/GHep8OyLsI— Michael Katz (@KatzM) June 22, 2018
Iggy is tryna holler at Luka Doncic’s mom
Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic went to the Mavs with the No. 3 pick. He’s supposed to be the NBA’s next great European star—a tall, long point guard with the ability to pass as well as score. Don’t ask NBA veteran Andre Iguodala for a scouting report, though. He was a little distracted. Here’s what Iggy tweeted right after Doncic was picked and hugged his mom.
Moms decent!!!— Andre Iguodala (@andre) June 21, 2018
I know you’re all frantically googling what she looks like, so I’ll save you the trouble.
Bits & Pieces
This guy rides around the streets of a Connecticut city on his bike in a mask yelling at people for their bad driving. ... The Icelandic government is shutting down the post office so everyone can watch the World Cup game this afternoon. ... Meanwhile, Japanese officials gave a televised apology after finding that a civil servant left three minutes early for lunch. ... A season ticket to UNLV football also gets you unlimited concessions. ... Australian fans drank literally all the alcohol in several Russian bars before their first World Cup game.
Did you talk to the guy about the thing?
Woj's timeline is a textbook on how to talk when you think someone's wearing a wire— Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 22, 2018
A perfect troll by Buffalo
Congrats to @DeandreAyton on being selected #1 overall in the #NBADraft by the @Suns! We hope your @NBA career starts better than your college one ended 😗😉🙃#UpsetCity #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/6tspOkj9No— UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) June 21, 2018
Even better than Embiid.
Don’t compare Ayton to me either... I play DEFENSE— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2018
When your hair doesn’t cooperate with the dress code
Ichiro is about as subtle as Woj
Ichi-who?— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 22, 2018
AP photographer Bill Kostroun spotted Ichiro Suzuki hiding in a fake mustache and glasses in the Mariners dugout at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/uNMSn0lsAJ pic.twitter.com/KBxk4La4NQ
Just freakish athleticism
6’3 305 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ @TerpsFootball @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/jxwIVpw77V— Brandon Gaddy (@bgaddy97) June 21, 2018
Winter swimming in Antarctica
These Australian scientists celebrated the #WinterSolstice by taking a dip...— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 21, 2018
... in the freezing waters of Antarctica ❄️❄️❄️ https://t.co/xIy2e7fwyN pic.twitter.com/SjSPJnFtuR
This is what it means to represent your country
Look how Swedish striker Marcus Berg’s son reacted to seeing his dad take the field.
This moment. Right there and then I was so emotional watching @marcusberg.9 entering the field, then I looked down at Leonel and saw tears falling slowly down his cheeks. Our boy, watching his hero entering the #worldcup stage. It was like everything froze, so beautiful and pure. This is the best way to describe how proud we are over you @marcusberg.9. You are and will always be our hero ❤️
Piers Morgan is such a blowhard
A good song
I’m out of town all next week. We’ll have very capable substitutes filling in.
