Jason Pierre-Paul, who famously had his right hand mangled in a fireworks accident on July 4, 2015, is warning people to be careful this Fourth.

JPP shared three never before seen photos of his hand immediately after the incident, along with a message urging fans to be cautious when using fireworks this holiday. The photos show Pierr-Paul’s charred skin being held together by pins and strings, with large sections of exposed flesh. You can see the photos here, but be warned that they are extremely graphic.

“It’s been 3yrs since my accident and I can truly say I'm very blessed and fortunate to be where I am in life,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Looking at these pictures seems unreal and crazy. How your life can change in the blink of an eye. One of the greatest American traditions in celebrating 4th of July is with fireworks. Unfortunately, tomorrow someone will be injured playing with fireworks. We are celebrating the birthday of our great nation. I'm glad to still be alive to show you the outcome of what happened to me. Please don't feel sorry for me, trust me your boy fine even with missing fingers lol. Be safe out there otherwise, this can be you.”

After seeing the photos, I’m frankly amazed that JPP still has a mostly functional right hand, let alone the ability to play football at a high level.

The hot dog eating contest is serious business

America’s most nauseating Fourth of July sporting tradition is the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, held every year at Coney Island. But did you know the contest regularly attracts upwards of $1 million in bets at offshore sports books?

As ESPN’s David Purdum explains, Vegas casinos can’t offer wagers on the hot dog contest so overseas bookmakers fill in the gaps. The volume of wagering is comprable to people betting on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem, one book manager told ESPN.

This year’s favorite is Joey Chestnut, yet again. The over/under for hot dogs eaten by the winner is 70.5, below Chestnut’s record of 72.

Who the hell is this guy?

Max Muncy has never hit more than 25 homers in a season, which he did in his second pro season in 2013 in 140 games split between A ball and Double A. He had five homers in 96 MLB games with the A’s in 2015 and 2016. Now he has 20 in 63 games for the Dodgers this year, including 18 in the last 46 days.

Bits & Pieces

Zimbabwe’s rugby team was forced to sleep on the street before a World Cup qualifier in Tunisia. ... Some pranksters in Australia carved a giant penis into a dry lake bed, which is clearly visible on Google Earth. ... An academic study has concluded that your phone isn’t actually listening to you. ... Someone dumped a bag full of “20 pounds of human waste” on a street corner in San Francisco. ... Another guy in San Francisco called the cops because he saw someone eating a burrito on the train. ... I don’t want to spoil it but you really should watch this Scott Van Pelt clip (password is “svp”). ... A housekeeper for celebrity chef Sandra Lee and her husband, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, was hospitalized after being bitten by Lee’s cockatoo. ... Veteran outfielder Colby Rasmus is retiring in the middle of the season for the second year in a row.

Finally, the secret to LeBron’s fitness is revealed

i cant stop laughing at lebron on his italy vacation and just carrying this exercise ball everywhere pic.twitter.com/DEs1iXHXEr — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) July 2, 2018

Counterpoint: Nothing is more American than not knowing other countries have red, white and blue flags with stars

My grandma has worn the same shirt with red, white, blue, and stars to celebrate the 4th of July for more than 25 years. Every year, she wears the exact same shirt.

Thanks to the #WorldCup we finally noticed it's the Panama Flag.

Over 25 years of treason. pic.twitter.com/j9sLoWo9QY — Dale Cheesman (@dalecheesman4) July 2, 2018

Stars and bars are on the gridiron

Headed toward the holiday ... 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/csLXhMbxNm — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) July 3, 2018

For those of you squeezing onto planes this holiday

Prototype for first-class Boeing 747 "Tiger Lounge," early 1970s: pic.twitter.com/VFD6ef17rR — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 3, 2018

A truly wild Twitter thread

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

Watch out for Andy Murray

the question was "how would you most like to kill someone?" pic.twitter.com/PIA7t9yclr — Graham MacAree (@MacAree) July 2, 2018

This is a nightmare

This is the worst tweet I have ever read in my entire life https://t.co/AMA3KzlCm0 — Richie Nakano (@linecook) July 3, 2018

Out-of-this-world hops

Hurdling the high jump like it's NOTHIN' 😮 pic.twitter.com/ZugcKJYOUl — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 3, 2018

Hmm, this actually seems pretty awesome

#Fireworks are illegal in the City of Los Angeles and even small ones can cause a lot of damage.



This watermelon was completely destroyed by a firework the size of a stick of gum.



🎆 This #FourthOfJuly be safe, find a professional show near you: https://t.co/gow9utbD5K pic.twitter.com/KHqrJZDVba — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 2, 2018

Bob Esponja

.@KCCougars players:

1.) Belting out the Spongebob theme song in Spanish.

2.) Wearing Spongebob jerseys. 😂 #MiLB pic.twitter.com/RN7YwRnewb — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 3, 2018

I’m disappointed to learn that the Spanish translation of Spongebog Squarepants does not reference the shape of his pants.

Joey Bats is still beloved in Toronto

I’m gonna puke

A Santa Monica pizzeria is putting some sparkle into pizza-making with its glittery margherita pic.twitter.com/xjn1DJArAS — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 3, 2018

Man, how’d he do that?

A good song

