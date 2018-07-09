Does anybody know a beekeeper?

Bee Delay at Whataburger Field! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/BQxubvTbCR — Gil Perez (@gtperez) July 8, 2018

Yesterday’s game between the Corpus Christi Hooks and Northwest Arkansas Naturals was delayed for an hour and a half because of what you see above—a swarm of bees bigger than a basketball that gathered in the home dugout.

Bee delays are nothing new at baseball games, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen such an enormous clump of them.

The game had to be delayed until the team could find a beekeeper to come and deal with the horde of venomous insects. One apparent bee expert on Twitter told Astros executive Kevin Goldstein that would never happen.

Yeah, well they found one. Never doubt the wherewithal of a minor league front office staff. https://t.co/IIssjwNIs8 — Kevin Goldstein (@Kevin_Goldstein) July 8, 2018

When the beekeeper arrived, he used some kind of spray and then began sucking the bugs up with a vacuum. He was still in the dugout trapping the last of the bees when the game started.

The hottest new thing on social media is the “#NeymarChallenge,” in which fans writhe around on the ground like the Brazilian star trying to angle for a penalty.

There was plenty of that in Brazil’s round of 16 matchup against Mexico, and now that Brazil has been eliminated from the World Cup, Mexican fans are getting the last laugh.

Look at the halftime show at Club Tijuana’s match this weekend.

Did the winner get to take a kick from the spot?

Jeff Mathis is on the mound for the #Dbacks. This is indeed real life. pic.twitter.com/XRZ5bnr68m — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 9, 2018

For the second time in less than a week, a team brought in its backup catcher in a most unusual situation. Last week it was Jesus Sucre of the Rays coming in with a 9–4 lead in the 16th inning against the Marlins. He allowed three straight singles and a sacrifice fly before manager Kevin Cash pulled him in favor of, you know, an actual pitcher.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo burned through eight relievers in the first 15 innings of yesterday’s game against the Padres, so he brought in Jeff Mathis with the score tied 3–3. He got the first two batters out but allowed a 439-foot home run to Wil Myers that turned out to be the game-winner.

Here’s what the scene looked like at Daniel Cormier’s after party following his knockout defeat of Stipe Miocic. ... A Canadian farmer is selling a McDonald’s burger he bought six years ago. ... A D-II football player was arrested for assaulting a police officer and told the cops he was using a “football move.” ... Dave Grohl says “it broke my heart just to hear music” after Kurt Cobain’s death.

Just chatted with Ovechkin. Confirmed his arms are weary after carrying the Cup all over Moscow. “But after a couple of beers, I feel pretty good.” — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) July 8, 2018

Funniest photo I’ve ever taken with a fan! #HugsForHomers https://t.co/vY33q0ChQu — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) July 7, 2018

After G. Springer addressed the media at his bowling benefit for kids who stutter, several campers watching the interviews asked if they could give it it try, too. This was a first, & it was not planned. This won’t get as much attention as the headline ballplayer, but it should. pic.twitter.com/U7RaYM97Zo — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) July 9, 2018

George Springer previously wore a mic on the field during the All-Star Game to inspire people who stutter.

Is there a football match on at the moment?



This is what England's motorways look like right now #ENGSWE #worldcup https://t.co/8gV6MggtBM pic.twitter.com/Xl4MLMhSm6 — ITV News (@itvnews) July 7, 2018

A week ago today I went wandering around rural Iceland and came across an abandoned car with a pile of Barbies dumped on the ground nearby. It would make for a fitting scene in the pilot episode for a “True Detective, Iceland” and I can’t stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/YjULznsb4O — Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) July 8, 2018

It happened. I was there. Summer League 2018. pic.twitter.com/CTDc96tRcF — Louis Keene (@thislouis_) July 7, 2018

The new professional flag football league featuring former NFL players—including Chad Johnson and Michael Vick—isn’t filling stadiums, but it is being shown on NFL Network.

