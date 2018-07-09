Monday’s Hot Clicks: Baseball Game Delayed by Ridiculous Swarm of Bees

By Dan Gartland
July 09, 2018

Does anybody know a beekeeper?

Yesterday’s game between the Corpus Christi Hooks and Northwest Arkansas Naturals was delayed for an hour and a half because of what you see above—a swarm of bees bigger than a basketball that gathered in the home dugout.

Bee delays are nothing new at baseball games, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen such an enormous clump of them.

The game had to be delayed until the team could find a beekeeper to come and deal with the horde of venomous insects. One apparent bee expert on Twitter told Astros executive Kevin Goldstein that would never happen.

When the beekeeper arrived, he used some kind of spray and then began sucking the bugs up with a vacuum. He was still in the dugout trapping the last of the bees when the game started.

Everybody do the Neymar

The hottest new thing on social media is the “#NeymarChallenge,” in which fans writhe around on the ground like the Brazilian star trying to angle for a penalty.

There was plenty of that in Brazil’s round of 16 matchup against Mexico, and now that Brazil has been eliminated from the World Cup, Mexican fans are getting the last laugh.

Look at the halftime show at Club Tijuana’s match this weekend.

Did the winner get to take a kick from the spot?

That’s a bold strategy, let’s see how it pays off

For the second time in less than a week, a team brought in its backup catcher in a most unusual situation. Last week it was Jesus Sucre of the Rays coming in with a 9–4 lead in the 16th inning against the Marlins. He allowed three straight singles and a sacrifice fly before manager Kevin Cash pulled him in favor of, you know, an actual pitcher.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo burned through eight relievers in the first 15 innings of yesterday’s game against the Padres, so he brought in Jeff Mathis with the score tied 3–3. He got the first two batters out but allowed a 439-foot home run to Wil Myers that turned out to be the game-winner.

Bits & Pieces

Here’s what the scene looked like at Daniel Cormier’s after party following his knockout defeat of Stipe Miocic. ... A Canadian farmer is selling a McDonald’s burger he bought six years ago. ... A D-II football player was arrested for assaulting a police officer and told the cops he was using a “football move.” ... Dave Grohl says “it broke my heart just to hear music” after Kurt Cobain’s death.

Beer cures everything

Jose Altuve isn’t the only diminutive Astros player

Good for these kids

George Springer previously wore a mic on the field during the All-Star Game to inspire people who stutter.

It’ll be exactly the same on Wednesday

Matthew McConaughey is already on a plane

The nicest scoreboard

A clear explanation of the Thai cave rescue operation

Get your football fix

The new professional flag football league featuring former NFL players—including Chad Johnson and Michael Vick—isn’t filling stadiums, but it is being shown on NFL Network.

Travis Pastrana honors Evel Knievel

Australians vs. bear

Wait until the end

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

