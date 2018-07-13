Welcome to the real world

The narrative plaguing Celtics first-round pick Robert Williams has been that he’s immature or perhaps irresponsible. Boston was forced to reschedule his introductory conference call with the media the day after the draft because he overslept. He also missed the team’s first summer league practice because he missed his flight to Las Vegas. At least now there might be an explanation for why he missed that flight. He lost his wallet.

Actually, Williams lost his wallet for the second time in two days.

As MassLive.com chronicled, Williams first left his wallet in his Boston hotel room while attending a charity event before he caught his flight back to Texas. (It was retrieved by a team staffer and Williams got home just fine.) But then Williams had another flight back to Boston one day later. He also did not have his wallet. D.J. Hogg, his former Texas A&M teammate, had the wallet but Hogg was all the way in Dallas, about three hours away.

"I was like, 'Yo bro, I can't get my wallet. D.J., send me my wallet,'" Williams said. But Williams said Hogg told him overnight shipping was too expensive. "I was like 'Bro, you have money bro,'" Williams said. "But he just brought it out here (to Las Vegas)."

Without the wallet—and, most importantly, his ID—Williams was stressed about whether he’d be able to get on his plane back to Boston for practice. It turns out you can get on a domestic flight without a photo ID, as long as your personal information can be cross-checked against public databases (or, I suppose, if you show the TSA a photo of yourself at a press conference with Danny Ainge and say, “See, I’m Robert Williams”).

"It was like almost morning, close to the flight, just getting everything ready, putting everything by the door, and I'm like '(Expletive), I ain't got my ID,'" Williams told MassLive. "I'm like, 'Cool, they'll let me through.' I kept telling myself that. And then a couple of my homeboys was like 'Bro, like, that (expletive) is gonna be tough. They're not gonna just let you through.' But I got through."

He did not get through, however, in time for his flight, and so he missed practice.

Hopefully Williams had more money in his wallet than Donte DiVincenzo.

Ben McAdoo goes on the offensive (for once)

Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo (aka Da Windbreaker Gawd) gave his first interview since he was fired in December, and it’s a doozy.

Speaking with the New York Post, McAdoo took a flamethrower to a variety of subjects.

“I think Philly, how much success has Philly had?” McAdoo said. “I think they’re gonna have a hard time handling success. Dallas, I like their offensive line, but how long have we been saying that? Their defense, they got a bunch of young guys playing DB, Sean Lee is banged up a lot, and their D-line, they got a bunch of guys getting in trouble all the time. And Washington is Washington, right?”

He also said of Nate Solder, the Giants’ big free-agent signing, “I don’t think he’s a very good player.” Solder will replace Ereck Flowers at left tackle, while Flowers moves to the right side. Does McAdoo think Flowers will suddenly improve by moving to the other side of the line? Hell no.

“He can’t bend, you got to be able to bend,” McAdoo said. “You can run around him on that side just like you can on the other side, Eli just gets to see it, which may help Eli. It’s not the blind side, it’s in his vision, so if he’s comfortable with what’s going on over on the left side, it can help him move in the pocket a little bit better.”

McAdoo is hoping to get another coaching job in 2019. So if you want a coach who will buy up your entire city’s supply of hair gel and talk a bunch of smack after you fire him, he’s your guy.

Manny isn’t Manny anymore

It’s a slow news day so I just want to share something that came to my attention yesterday: Manny Ramirez is bald. Like, cue ball bald.

ATL ⚾️✈️ A post shared by Manny Ramirez (@mannyramirez2499) on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

The dreadlocks were Manny’s trademark for so long that it’s obviously shocking to see him go with the Mr. Clean look, but I have to respect it. His hairline was not looking great before he decided to throw in the towel.

Happy A post shared by Manny Ramirez (@mannyramirez2499) on Feb 28, 2018 at 5:02pm PST

It looks like he finally took the plunge back in March.

🤫😬 A post shared by Manny Ramirez (@mannyramirez2499) on Mar 1, 2018 at 11:21am PST

Give him credit. He could have gone the Ronaldinho route and covered up the receding hairline, but he opted to own it.

Bits & Pieces

Joaquin Phoenix just gave his first extensive interview about his upcoming Joker movie. ... The always charitable J.J. Watt made a donation to the family of a Wisconsin firefighter who was killed in an explosion. ... This bear is living the good life. ... A French woman’s foot pain turned out to be a giant parasite. ... Two women got stranded on a float in the river next to this week’s PGA Tour event and had to be rescued by a boat. ... A Vancouver man broke into one of those escape room attractions and then called the cops to get out.

Having only one phone is for peasants

Simmons still has nothing on Paul Pierce, and the OG Joe Dumars.

Hey, get down from there

A horse stranded on a rooftop following torrential rains in Japan, and more photos of the day: https://t.co/kbigS41qvK pic.twitter.com/xDIgGeISWK — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) July 12, 2018

If only the Yankees always had this kind of personality

When you bet the ultimate competitor he can’t fart on command pic.twitter.com/aKgTzLHbfX — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) July 12, 2018

How Kevin Love found out his team is going to stink

Good form tackle

Football not back yet but I can settle for this right now pic.twitter.com/qwZwnTfjTj — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) July 12, 2018

So much for the courage of Lions

"I don't like this game" 😂



Can the #Lions guess what's in the box? pic.twitter.com/UKmWtrrmK3 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 12, 2018

The life of an 80s hockey player

Just a couple of rookies trying to make it in the NHL. #stlblues #TBT pic.twitter.com/5UUZ5miZ8M — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 12, 2018

Now this dude can finally throw a knuckleball

Clipping the world’s longest fingernails after 66 years of growth https://t.co/2UJDoEphIf via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/x0WyApg1iP — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 12, 2018

The World’s Greatest Wiffle Ball tournament

A good song

The National’s Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon from Bon Iver are working on an album together, which sounds cool.

