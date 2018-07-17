Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Test Your MLB All-Star Game Knowledge With This Quiz

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to work in the morning.
By Dan Gartland
July 17, 2018

How much do you know about the MLB All-Star Game?

 

I’ll be honest: I knew there was absolutely no way I’d find something to lead Hot Clicks with on one of the most dead mornings on the sports calendar. That’s why I was proactive and made this All-Star Game trivia quiz. Let me know if you like the concept and I’ll do more stuff like this in the future. 

(Mobile users may not see the quiz embedded above. If so, click here to view it.)

Nothing short of heroism

Saints defensive end Mitchell Loewen sprung into action this weekend when a man’s car fell off the fourth floor of a parking garage. 

Loewen, who was eating brunch with his wife and son when he heard the crash, led a group of bystanders in flipping the car back upright and stayed by the side of the man inside while waiting for paramedics to arrive. 

“There were a bunch of people standing around, but not approaching the car and I was like ‘What’s up, let’s help this guy,’” Loewen told The Times-Picayune. "I mean, obviously there was someone in there, I wasn't going to just stand by and watch. It was a life or death situation.”

Paramedics arrived and pulled the man from the car. The unidentified victim is expected to survive, according to New Orleans police. 

“It was unreal that I was there at that moment to help out and to lead others to help out as well—and others being willing to help out—because I definitely couldn’t have done that by myself. That was no act of solely me,” Loewen told ESPN. “That was a lot of grown men working together for one purpose: to save one man that no one knew at the moment. We had no interest in this man's life except to save it.”

I hope he stuck it out

I have to admit I was also not terribly excited for the Home Run Derby last night. After all, last year’s version had way more star power—this year’s had two guys (Jesus Aguilar and Max Muncy) that most fans probably haven’t heard of. But I should have known Bryce Harper would save the day. 

Watching Harper come from behind to beat Kyle Schwarber in front of his home fans was a real thrill. The fact that his dad struggled to throw strikes in the final round added a layer of drama we’ve never seen before. 

I think the only people not happy with the outcome were Cubs fans who take the competition way too seriously. 

Bits & Pieces

Shaq was DJ’ing in D.C. this weekend and started a “Barkley sucks” chant. ... Shaq also ate a 40 oz. steak during another DJ gig in Atlantic City. ... Whoopsie daisy: Federal agents in Texas lost track of some plutonium. ... A Subway employee had the tough tasking of breaking the news to a vegan that mayo is made of eggs

Rhys Hoskins got his teammate to dogsit during the derby

Same

Wot in tarnation

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Amazing

G-Unit (the G is for ginger)

Look at this big boy

Look at this even bigger boy

Golf fans will appreciate this

Would you trust these shoes with your life?

The only thing stupider than running with the bulls in Spain is probably running with the bulls while wearing dress shoes. Or maybe not. 

A company called Wolf & Shepherd makes dress shoes it says are as comfortable as running shoes. (Back in 2016, a runner won a half marathon while wearing the shoes.) The company’s founder, Justin Schneider, put his money where his mouth is recently in Pamplona and laced up the shoes for the running of the bulls. He appears to have escaped unscathed. 

I had no idea the Men In Black cartoon theme song was such a banger

The first Stranger Things Season 3 promo is here and I don’t know what to make of it

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)