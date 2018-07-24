Lose weight fast with this one easy trick!

Getty Images

Lots of NFL fans see enormous offensive and defensive linemen and assume these are dudes who just love to eat and who would be 300 pounds regardless of whether they were playing in the NFL. Sure, some guys are like that, but there are plenty of players who have to fight to stay big and beefy. Just look at Joe Thomas.

The former Browns left tackle stands 6'6" and was listed at 312 pounds during his final NFL season in 2017. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer called it a career after tearing his triceps in the seventh game of last season and has now lost about 50 pounds.

“I was more eager to lose weight than almost anything in retirement,” Thomas said yesterday on NFL Network.

How did he do it? It’s easy.

“You just don’t eat until you feel like you’re gonna throw up at every meal and all of a sudden the weight falls right off,” Thomas explained.

Sounds simple enough, as long as you’re a world-class athlete.

Matt Carpenter’s secret

You better believe we're putting Matt's Secret Salsa on our breakfast today! #RallySalsa pic.twitter.com/KmGOgzPAsD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 22, 2018

Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter has been on an absolute tear of late, going 9-for-17 (.529) with six homers, two doubles and three walks in five games against the Cubs last week.

Carpenter isn’t sure what to credit for his current hot streak, but he’s not ruling out the salsa he makes from vegetables Adam Wainwright planted in his garden.

“Maybe it’s the salsa?” Carpenter said over the weekend. “I don’t know. But I’m going to keep eating it for sure.”

The series in Chicago was the first time Carpenter brought the salsa on the road with him. After it brought him good luck, he brought it along to Cincinnati for the next stop on the road trip.

It’s here in Cincinnati!! Let’s go birds! pic.twitter.com/Cq15YLbPWr — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) July 23, 2018

The Cards lost yesterday but Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a double.

Bits & Pieces

Daniel Poncedeleon, the Cardinals rookie making his MLB debut a year after he was almost killed by a line drive, threw seven hitless innings. ... After a long battle for eligibility, a mule was allowed to enter an English dressage competition and won. ... Here’s a weird crew to be partying in Vegas together: Ben Simmons, Meek Mill and Robert Kraft. ... Dirk Nowitzki is officially coming back for a 21st season with the Mavs, an NBA record. ... Serena Williams said she was in the mood for Italian food, so her husband flew her to Italy. ... Today’s Tour de France stage was interrupted when the cyclists got pepper spray in their eyes after a protest by farmers. ... George Brett’s pine tar tantrum was 35 years ago today.

They have a point...

Why is there a name on the back of your jersey? 🤨



Thread 🔽 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 23, 2018

...but the Yankees had a great comeback

He’d still sell out the Garden after this

There’s a lot of great stuff in this Billy Joel interview but this killed me https://t.co/gmspppaBeG pic.twitter.com/iynIwCEGde — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 23, 2018

Is he wrong?

Naked man arrested at Planet Fitness tells police he thought gym was 'judgment-free zone' https://t.co/DYoPwgyo3g pic.twitter.com/oAbtis87Jk — WLKY (@WLKY) July 23, 2018

Well done

How outstanding are these Deaf Awareness Night jerseys @Pelicanbaseball will wear on August 19



More details here: https://t.co/UTQeqqXLvr pic.twitter.com/BZXcL3WiNf — Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) July 23, 2018

He’s a true Philly legend

This is Chase Utley’s final trip to Philadelphia and the fans are showing him so much love.

Easy

The slickest glove flip ever. 😱 pic.twitter.com/fm8rjmHsym — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2018

I love this origin story

Ever wonder how @BrandonW_66 got the nickname "Big Baby" ? pic.twitter.com/vqdNHTgYEf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 23, 2018

Mo Salah might be worse at basketball than any other professional athlete

If you’re not a soccer fan, Salah is one of the best wingers in the world. And yet he shoots hoops like the least athletic guy in your eighth grade class.

And the baby didn’t even cry

nbd, just a @Phillies fan catching a dinger....



WHILE HOLDING A BABY. pic.twitter.com/LmYnFeZm6V — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 24, 2018

Dwight Howard is sooooo lame

“I learned Magic for 8 years…traveled to La La Land, learned how to work with Rockets...how to fly with Hawks, got stung by the Hornets, and through all of that it’s taught me how to be a Wizard”@DwightHoward with a tremendous quote 😂 pic.twitter.com/79t8Q2fYjV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 23, 2018

I’m sure it’ll work this time, Dwight

Behind the scenes with Manchester City

A good song

